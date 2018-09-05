Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

GRU, Russia's spy agency with growing global footprint


In Russia GRU, spy agency with growing global footprint

Britain said Wednesday that two officials from Russia's GRU intelligence agency carried out a poisoning attack on a former spy on British soil in March, using a Nina Ricci perfume bottle containing a nerve agent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Headquarters of the Russian GRU military intelligence agency in Moscow play

Headquarters of the Russian GRU military intelligence agency in Moscow

(AFP)

Britain said Wednesday that two officials from Russia's GRU intelligence agency carried out a poisoning attack on a former spy on British soil in March, using a Nina Ricci perfume bottle containing a nerve agent.

What is the GRU?

GRU stands for the Main Intelligence Directorate, Russia's military intelligence agency which is one of Moscow's three spy agencies along with the FSB security service and the SVR foreign intelligence agency.

Still commonly known as GRU, the agency changed its name to the Main Directorate (GU) as a result of a reform in 2010 .

Its chief Igor Korobov reports to the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The agency's structure, number of employees and finances constitute a state secret. Its official emblem is a black bat flying above the globe.

What does it do?

It has an extensive spy network abroad and its highly-trained "spetsnaz" special forces have fought in various conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

In recent years the agency has gained notoriety for its connection to some of Russia's most contentious actions abroad.

In July this year, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 GRU officers, accusing them of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

The Bellingcat investigative team has linked the downing of MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 with a GRU officer who it said "supervised the procurement and transport of weapons."

The agency has also been linked to an attempt to overthrow Montenegro's government on the eve of parliamentary elections in October, 2016.

GRU officers are believed to provide military guidance to the Syrian army as well as rebels in eastern Ukraine, among others.

Does it kill traitors?

In 2010, Putin famously said that Russian special services do not kill traitors, saying they "croak all by themselves."

He acknowledged that Soviet authorities deployed assassins to get rid of enemies, but said modern Russia no longer does so.

"Such units have been liquidated," he said.

Earlier this year, a former GRU chief, Fyodor Ladygin, speaking to the defence ministry's TV channel Zvezda, denied his agency's involvement.

"The Russian intelligence structure where I had the honour of serving for many years...never -- I repeat never -- did such vile, stupid things," he said.

Analysts' take

Military analysts were hard-pressed to say whether the Main Intelligence Directorate could be behind the assassination attempt in the British cathedral city of Salisbury in March, when Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned.

"I never heard about GRU being involved in political murders," independent security analyst Alexander Golts told AFP.

He suggested that "theoretically" someone could have acted on his own initiative to obtain promotion.

Another prominent military analyst,Pavel Felgenhauer, suggested the murder attempt with the use of Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, was a collective effort involving several spy agencies.

"Such a decision would have been impossible without permission from the Kremlin," he told AFP.

"The goal of such an operation is to send a message to your own people: no mercy for the traitors and we don't care about the consequences for the country's image."

British police accuse GRU officers, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, of trying to kill Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence, was jailed for betraying agents to Britain's MI6 security service. He moved to England in 2010 as part of a spy swap.

Several top GRU agents have defected to the West in the past.

Vladimir Rezun, who defected in the 1970s, wrote a partly autobiographical book under the penname Viktor Suvorov. The book is entitled Aquarium, the nickname of the GRU headquarters in Moscow.

"What kind of fish swim there?" he asks his boss in the book. "There's only one kind there -- piranhas."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: At least 4 dead as twin blasts hit wrestling club In Kabul At least 4 dead as twin blasts hit wrestling club
Mauricio Macri: President of Argentina accused of 'abuse of power' over IMF loan Mauricio Macri President of Argentina accused of 'abuse of power' over IMF loan
In Geneva: Yemen rebels 'stranded' on eve of Geneva talks In Geneva Yemen rebels 'stranded' on eve of Geneva talks
In Idlib: Calls mount to avert 'massacre' in Syria's city In Idlib Calls mount to avert 'massacre' in Syria's city
In Canada: Pipeline derailed, so is climate strategy In Canada Pipeline derailed, so is climate strategy
In Malaysia: Island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects In Malaysia Island city in trouble as PM targets China-linked projects

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
5 Bruno Le Maire Eurozone to become 'a great country': French...bullet
6 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
7 In Britain Times are a-changin' in London where contactless...bullet
8 In Moscow Kremlin denies Putin threatened to 'crush'...bullet
9 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
10 Diplomatic Relations US seeks 'reset' in ties with...bullet

Related Articles

In Idlib Calls mount to avert 'massacre' in Syria's city
Politics Police release photos of the fake perfume bottle of nerve agent they say Russian intelligence used in a brazen assassination attempt
Tech Microwave weapons may have caused the mysterious brain injuries suffered by US diplomats in Cuba and China — here's how they might work
Football Ozil return out of the question for Loew as Germany prepare France clash
Football Griezmann pleads case for Ballon d'Or after FIFA snub
Football Pogba always welcome at Barca - Suarez
Politics The UK has accused 2 alleged Russian intelligence officers of trying to murder a spy in England with a nerve agent
Politics Trump denied calling Jeff Sessions, or anyone ever, 'mentally retarded' — but old records show he has

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Protesters clash with Iraqi forces in the sourthern city of Basra on September 4, 2018
In Iraq Forces open fire during new clashes with protesters
Yes, Fortnite game tournements fill stadiums, such as this one in Los Angeles earlier this year
Fortnite Could it soon be game over for the online survival battle game?
More than 200-kilometre-an-hour winds caused havoc in the seas around Japan, sending this ship crashing into a breakwater
Jebi Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc