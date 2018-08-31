Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault


In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault

The bridges over the Orontes River linked areas of neighbouring Hama province under government control to rebel-held territory in Idlib, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Syrian rebel fighter in Kafr Zita on August 30, 2018, as rebels prepare for a regime assault on Idlib province play

A Syrian rebel fighter in Kafr Zita on August 30, 2018, as rebels prepare for a regime assault on Idlib province

(AFP)

Rebels from Idlib have blown up two key bridges in a bid to hamper an expected government assault on Syria's only remaining rebel-held province, a monitor said on Friday.

The bridges over the Orontes River linked areas of neighbouring Hama province under government control to rebel-held territory in Idlib, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

They were blown up by Islamist factions from the National Liberation Front (NLF), the main non-jihadist alliance in Idlib, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"They were the two main bridges in the area, but there are others," he told AFP.

The bridges were located in the Al-Ghab plain, which straddles Hama and Idlib provinces and could be one of the first targets of any government offensive.

Government forces have been massing around Idlib province for weeks, particularly in Al-Ghab which was once a key farming area.

"The rebels have seen the intense activity on the regime side, with the arrival of tanks and armoured vehicles," Abdel Rahman said.

"Rebel groups are reinforcing their positions in anticipation of a military operation."

In recent days, both the government and its ally Russia have stepped up their rhetoric against the rebel presence in Idlib, which is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist alliance formed by Al-Qaeda's former Syrian branch, Al-Nusra Front.

"The Syrian command has taken a decision to defeat Al-Nusra Front in Idlib no matter the sacrifices that it would entail," Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the West not to stand in the way of an "anti-terror operation" in Idlib, saying: "This abscess needs to be liquidated."

Turkish troops are also stationed in the area and Ankara -- which backs the NLF -- has expressed opposition to any large-scale offensive that sparks a new exodus of refugees.

An assault on Idlib by Damascus and Moscow could be the last major battle of the civil war that has torn Syria apart since 2011.

More than 350,000 people have been killed in the conflict and millions forced to flee their homes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
Saxony: Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence
Currency Crisis: Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira Currency Crisis Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira
In South Korea: Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools In South Korea Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools
Walid Muallem: Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression' Walid Muallem Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression'
In Canada: Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific In Canada Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Trump US could send Islamic State 'Beatles', others to...bullet

Related Articles

Syrian Conflict Russia-Turkey alliance surviving Idlib test -- for now
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
Erdogan Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency
Mevlut Cavusoglu Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'
Emmanuel Macron French President, Merkel warn of 'humanitarian risks' in Syria's Idlib
Angela Merkel German Chancellor expects tough talks with Putin
Antonio Guterres Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief
Sergei Lavrov Russia hopes West won't 'obstruct anti-terror operation' in Syria
Syrian Conflict Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week: Turkish TV
Walid Muallem Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression'

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

"We expect a little more, some movement beyond what the European Union has offered up to now, especially in the agricultural goods sector, market access," Aloysio Nunes said in an interview with AFP
Aloysio Nunes Brazil minister expresses frustration with EU side in Mercosur trade talks
"If we think of Latin America as a supportive community, it's clear that a quota system could be a good solution," Spanish Prime Mininster Pedro Sanchez told Blu Radio
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM calls for Venezuelan migrant quotas
Hundreds of African migrants, like the ones pictured here in July 2018, who had hoped to make their way to Europe, have been picked up in northern Morocco and placed in detention centres since the operation's launch
In Morocco Government targets migrant smuggling 'mafia'
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured April 2018, and his administration have drawn criticism from Amnesty International for using "enforced disappearance as a longstanding tactic to silence critics"
Amnesty International Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions