Celebrations as Chebukati declares Ruto as President-elect [Video]

Chebukati revealed that Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6, 942,930 (48.85%)votes.

The IEBC chair downplayed conflict within the commission, saying the four commissioners who distanced themselves from the results absconded duty.

This announcement came just hours after the IEBC completed verification of Form 34As and Form34Bs on Monday, six days after Kenyans went to the polls.

The country had been eagerly awaiting the announcement as schools remained closed and businesses witnessed low activity across the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio la Umoja coalition claims tampering of election results

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance has accused the IEBC of electoral fraud.

The party's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.

Kanchory further labelled Bomas of Kenya as a "Crime Scene." The tourist attraction site has been used during this election as the national tallying centre.

3-step verification of presidential results

Chebukati had earlier explained that at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya, the commission was undertook the verification of transmitted images of Form 34As against original Form 34As delivered by the returning officers.

The commission also verified constituencies' Form 34Bs against their respective original Form 34As to ensure the figures are correct.

The last step was the collation of Form 34C from the 290 Form 34Bs and checking whether the winner met the constitutional threshold before announcing the results.

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

The Assumption of the Office of President Committee headed by Head of Public Service and secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua met on Friday, August 12 and announced the swearing-in date of the next president would be a public holiday.

Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting was held at Harambee House in Nairobi.

Kinyua said that the work of the committee would start after IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati officially announces the winner of the presidential election.

“The committee’s core mandate is to facilitate a smooth transition from the current administration to the incoming administration,” he stated.

The committee comprises the secretary to the Cabinet, and principal secretaries from Treasury, Interior, Foreign Affairs, ICT, and Devolution, chief of defence, police IG, NIS director general among others.

Other than facilitating the handing-over process by the outgoing president to the president-elect, the committee will organise for the security of the incoming head of state.

The teams will also organise the necessary facilities and personnel for the president-elect and co-ordinate the briefings of the president-elect by relevant public officers.