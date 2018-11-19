Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Imran Khan hits back after Trump's 'tirade' on Pakistan

Pakistan, which joined the US war on terror in 2001, says it has paid the price for the alliance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump said he has cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan because "they don't do a damn thing for us" play Imran Khan hits back after Trump's 'tirade' on Pakistan (AFP/File)

Pakistan leader Imran Khan hit back Monday at Donald Trump's claim that Islamabad does not do "a damn thing" for the US, calling on the president to name an ally which has sacrificed more against militancy.

"Record needs to be put straight on Mr Trump's tirade against Pakistan," Khan, a former World Cup cricketer, wrote in a series of tweets defending his country's record in Washington's war on terror.

The US president gave an interview to Fox News on Sunday in which he said he cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan earlier this year because "they don't do anything for us, they don't do a damn thing for us".

Washington has long pressured Islamabad to crack down on militancy, accusing Pakistan of ignoring or even collaborating with groups which attack Afghanistan from safe havens along the border between the two countries.

Pakistan, which joined the US war on terror in 2001, says it has paid the price for the alliance.

"Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war & over $123 bn was lost to economy. US "aid" was a miniscule $20 bn," Khan tweeted Monday.

"Our tribal areas were devastated & millions of ppl uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis."

He also noted that Pakistan continues to provide the US with supply lines into Afghanistan, adding: "Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?"

Instead of making Pakistan "a scapegoat for their failures", the US should do a serious assessment of "why the Taliban today are stronger than before", he concluded.

Trump also told Fox News host Chris Wallace that Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden had lived "beautifully in Pakistan and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion, I don't know, I've seen nicer".

"Living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there," he said, according to a transcript of the interview.

Bin Laden was found to be hiding in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he was killed in a raid by US Navy Seals in 2011 in an incident that sent relations between the wayward allies to a new low.

Khan did not respond to Trump's bin Laden comments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

World wine output rises 13 percent after disastrous year World wine output rises 13 percent after disastrous year
Police say three dead in Haiti demos but opposition disputes toll Police say three dead in Haiti demos but opposition disputes toll
China's Xi to make state visit to Spain next week China's Xi to make state visit to Spain next week
US fails at UN to weaken measure on sexual harassment US fails at UN to weaken measure on sexual harassment
EU to consider sanctions on Iran for failed attack plots EU to consider sanctions on Iran for failed attack plots
Man charged over Nigerian 'First Lady' email scam Man charged over Nigerian 'First Lady' email scam

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Top Articles

1 DIY How to make a karaoke video with lyrics using PowerPointbullet
2 Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sexbullet
3 You can now apply to join the British Army from Ghanabullet
4 EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorcebullet
5 World wine output rises 13 percent after disastrous yearbullet
6 Police say three dead in Haiti demos but opposition disputes tollbullet
7 California wildfire toll matches deadliest ever with 29 victimsbullet
8 DR Congo authorities free 17 pro-democracy activistsbullet
9 China's Xi to make state visit to Spain next weekbullet
10 Big powers set to clash at chemical weapons watchdogbullet

Related Articles

2+2 Dialogue Thorny trade, defense issues await US diplomats in India
US renews call on Pakistan to cut off extremists
United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to Pakistan
Imran Khan Pakistan's cricket hero to be sworn in as PM August 18: party
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico
US fails at UN to weaken measure on sexual harassment
Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire
North Korea defector soldier is general's son

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Under sanctions pressure: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R)
US blacklists South African for North Korea oil deals
Saudi King Salman said the kingdom was proud of the efforts of the judiciary
Saudi King Salman praises judiciary amid Khashoggi fallout
Members of the Yemeni pro-government forces walk through destruction in an industrial district in the eastern outskirts of the port city of Hodeida
UN draft resolution calls for Yemen truce, two weeks to unblock aid
Forensic experts examine the site where 30-year-old Mna Guebla blew herself up in Tunis on October 29, 2018
Tunis bomber had sworn allegiance to IS
X
Advertisement