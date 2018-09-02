Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister


Hassan Rouhani Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister

Iran's parliament called off a planned vote to impeach the education minister on Sunday, Iranian media reported, offering some respite for the embattled government of President Hassan Rouhani.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at parliament in Tehran on August 28, 2018 play

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at parliament in Tehran on August 28, 2018

(AFP/File)

Iran's parliament called off a planned vote to impeach the education minister on Sunday, Iranian media reported, offering some respite for the embattled government of President Hassan Rouhani.

Twenty-nine lawmakers signed a motion last Wednesday to impeach the minister, Mohammad Bathaei, but all of them withdrew their signatures.

"Given the imminent opening of schools (on September 23), those requesting the impeachment have withdrawn their request," said Ahmad Amirabadi, a member of parliament's presiding board, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

Rouhani has faced mounting pressure from lawmakers over his handling of an economic crisis, partly triggered by the withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of sanctions.

Parliament sacked his labour and economy ministers last month, and Industries Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari has also been targeted for impeachment, though it is not clear if that will still go ahead.

Rouhani himself was summoned to parliament to answer questions from lawmakers last Tuesday, a first in his five years in power, and only the second time for a sitting president.

Economic grievances played a role in Bathaei's planned impeachment, with lawmakers criticising the reduced budget for education and school renovation, though senior officials pointed out that the minister has no power over budgets.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week welcomed the pressure on Rouhani's cabinet, saying it was a sign of the strength of Iran's democracy.

But he also warned that differences between officials should not be overly emphasised "because the people would become worried".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Angela Merkel: Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call Angela Merkel Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call
Brexit: Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover Brexit Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover
Alexander Zakharchenko: Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader
Trump: US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts
In Ecuador: 11 killed in latest bus crash In Ecuador 11 killed in latest bus crash
Antonio Guterres: UN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Robert Kyagulanyi Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for treatment:...bullet
6 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to...bullet
7 Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid: Military sourcesbullet
8 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
9 Israel Country welcomes end of US funding for UN...bullet
10 Trump US President to skip Asian regional summits,...bullet

Related Articles

Erdogan Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency
Hassan Rouhani Iran's President under attack from all sides
Syrian Conflict Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week: Turkish TV
Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy minister impeached
Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeached
Iran 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake
Hassan Rouhani Under fire, Iran's President calls for unity
Politics Iran just unveiled a new fighter jet to make sure its military is 'ready to fight' the US
Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jet

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulations will have the power to place people with more than 5,000 followers -- on social media or with a personal blog or website -- under supervision
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt president approves law clamping down on social media
Nimai Hajong, pictured with his wife, has been declared a non-citizen in India despite living there more than five decades
In India Life upended for those left off citizenship list
On Tuesday, Sahra Wagenknecht, 48, will launch the grassroots project which borrows from the campaigns of British Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, French Socialist Jean-Luc Melenchon and US Democrat Bernie Sanders.
In Germany Far-left leaders launch 'Stand Up' grassroots movement