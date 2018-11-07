Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Jailed former Ecuador VP on hunger strike taken to hospital

Jailed former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas, who has been on hunger strike for 17 days, was taken to hospital Wednesday amid concerns over his deteriorating health, the justice ministry announced.

  • Published:
Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas (L) during his sentencing December 13, 2017 for receiving bribes from construction giant Odebrecht play

Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas (L) during his sentencing December 13, 2017 for receiving bribes from construction giant Odebrecht

(AFP/File)

Glas, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for corruption, began a hunger-strike on October 21 after he was moved from a prison in the capital Quito to another in the southern town of Latacunga.

His health "has deteriorated a lot," his lawyer Eduardo Franco said.

Glas was taken to a hospital in Quito where Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said security had been increased over "flight concerns."

Glas was jailed for receiving $13.5 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.


