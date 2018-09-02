Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Japan braces for 'very strong' typhoon


Japan Country braces for 'very strong' typhoon

Japan on Sunday braced for a "very strong" typhoon, with authorities warning of high waves, floods and landslides, including in areas hit by deadly flooding earlier this year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The typhoon is expected to hit western Japan, where record rains in July unleashed flooding and landslides play

The typhoon is expected to hit western Japan, where record rains in July unleashed flooding and landslides

(JIJI PRESS/AFP/File)

Japan on Sunday braced for a "very strong" typhoon, with authorities warning of high waves, floods and landslides, including in areas hit by deadly flooding earlier this year.

Typhoon Jebi, packing winds of up to 252 kilometres (156 miles) an hour, is expected to make landfall on the country's main island on Tuesday, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.

"Maintaining its very strong power, the typhoon is forecast to approach western and eastern Japan," the agency said.

The path of the typhoon appeared to cover the western Chugoku region, where record rainfall in July unleashed flooding and landslides, killing around 220 people in Japan's worst weather-related disaster in decades.

Local media said the typhoon, which is still hundreds of kilometres away from Japan in the Pacific, could be the strongest storm to hit the nation this year.

The meteorological agency urged residents in western and eastern Japan to prepare for high seas, landslides and floods.

The storm comes as some 27,000 people in Nagato in western Japan were temporarily ordered to evacuate their homes on Saturday due to torrential rain.

Japan is now in typhoon season, and is regularly struck by major storm systems during the summer and autumn.

Jebi is to follow Typhoon Cimaron, which made landfall on August 23 disrupting transport links, but injuries and damages were limited.

Jebi is the latest weather front to batter Japan, which has also been sweating through a record and deadly heatwave.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Angela Merkel: Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call Angela Merkel Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call
Brexit: Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover Brexit Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover
Alexander Zakharchenko: Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader
Trump: US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts
Hassan Rouhani: Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister Hassan Rouhani Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister
In Ecuador: 11 killed in latest bus crash In Ecuador 11 killed in latest bus crash

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Robert Kyagulanyi Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for treatment:...bullet
6 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to...bullet
7 Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid: Military sourcesbullet
8 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
9 Israel Country welcomes end of US funding for UN...bullet
10 Trump US President to skip Asian regional summits,...bullet

Related Articles

Football Son thanks 'special' Spurs as Asian gold spares him military duty
APO Rugby World Cup: Kenya Simbas Repechage training squad named
Tech 21 books Bill Gates says you should read this summer
Politics US and Japanese warships are drilling in the South China Sea in a show of force in China's backyard
Football 'Best day ever!' Son scoops Asian gold to avoid military service
Tech A record number of Americans renounced their US citizenship in the last few years — here's how you do it
APO How to make agriculture work for Africa and the world
Politics Here's how China's new aircraft carrier stacks up to other world powers' carriers
Tech Here's our best guess for when you'll be able to buy the iPhone XS (AAPL)

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulations will have the power to place people with more than 5,000 followers -- on social media or with a personal blog or website -- under supervision
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt president approves law clamping down on social media
Nimai Hajong, pictured with his wife, has been declared a non-citizen in India despite living there more than five decades
In India Life upended for those left off citizenship list
Libyans gather at the site where a mortar shell landed in the capital Tripoli
Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya