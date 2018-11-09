Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Japan TV station cancels K-Pop stars BTS over nuke bomb shirt

The international superstars were due to perform on TV Asahi on Friday, but the station abruptly cancelled the show after a photo of member Jimin wearing the shirt went viral.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
BTS have become wildly popular play Japan TV station cancels K-Pop stars BTS over nuke bomb shirt (AFP/File)

A Japanese television station has cancelled a performance by the wildly popular Korean boyband BTS, after controversy erupted over a shirt worn by a member appearing to show the mushroom cloud created by an atomic bomb.

The international superstars were due to perform on TV Asahi on Friday, but the station abruptly cancelled the show after a photo of member Jimin wearing the shirt went viral.

"BTS's appearance scheduled for the 9th has been cancelled," TV Asahi said in a statement.

"The T-shirt that one of the members wore made headlines and became controversial," the station added, saying it had discussed the "intention" behind the shirt with the band's record label and ultimately decided to "cancel their appearance".

BTS issued their own statement on the row, but gave no details on why the show had been postponed.

"We apologise for disappointing fans who were looking forward to this. BTS will continue their efforts to connect with fans on stage and also through music," the group said on their website.

The offending shirt featured the phrase "PATRIOTISM OURHISTORY LIBERATION KOREA" repeated multiple times alongside an image of an atomic bomb explosion and another of Koreans celebrating liberation.

BTS member Jimin reportedly wore the shirt last year, on August 15, when Koreans celebrate the end of Japanese occupation in 1945.

Ties between Japan and South Korea continue to be soured by bitter disputes over history and territory stemming from Japan's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the peninsula.

Last month, Tokyo reacted furiously after South Korea's top court ordered a Japanese steel giant to compensate victims of wartime forced labour programmes.

BTS are the leading lights of the K-Pop phenomenon and made history earlier this year by becoming the first K-Pop band to top the US album charts, a sign of the genre's growing global appeal.

Known for their boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves, the septet has become one of South Korea's best-known and most lucrative musical exports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign
History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations
Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot' Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot'
UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Japan team transplants stem cells into brain to treat Parkinson's
China unveils new 'Heavenly Palace' space station as ISS days numbered
US to exempt China, India, Japan from Iran oil sanctions
Turkey warns US its Iran sanctions are 'dangerous'
Iran vows to 'proudly bypass' US sanctions
US details new sanctions to hit Iran's banks, oil industry
Toyota first-half net profit up 16%, lifts full-year forecast
US sanctions on Iran, 'toughest ever,' take force Monday
Venezuela's sumo novices gird loins against economic crisis
New Okinawa governor plans US tour to raise military base issues

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989
November 9: a fateful day in German history
X
Advertisement