Kenya hails Bawumia’s digitisation efforts in Ghana

Following the interview, editors of the publication praised Ghana’s digital revolution and called on Kenya and the rest of the continent to follow in Ghana’s footsteps, writing that Ghana’s indefatigable Veep is leading a "digitization footprint that Kenya and Africa can emulate".

During the interview, the Vice President succinctly stated the need for a digitized economy in the modern world.

“In Ghana, we have really focused on pursuing digitization as an economic strategy. When you look at the world, we are now in the fourth industrial revolution globally which is a digital revolution. It is a revolution that is based on data, and systems. If you are an economy in this world and you don’t digitize you are going to be left behind. Africa has been left behind for too many of these periods, and I believe that digitization is a key to leapfrogging.

“We digitalize not for its own sake but to solve problems, formalize and build a more inclusive economy, deal with corruption, and to provide services to our people more efficiently from the government side,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Elaborating further, Dr. Bawumia outlined the steps taken by the ruling NPP administration to usher Ghana into the digital world as part of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“A lot of people were excluded from the economy so we did digital IDs for our people, so we have unique identities for everybody. Once you have unique identities for everyone you will not have ghost workers on the payroll and also sort the voter registry.

“We had an issue with the address system in Ghana, and through digitization, we solved the problem. Every part of the country, land or water, mansion or shark you have a unique digital address that we have rolled out in the country. This has solved a big problem as now deliveries can easily be made through e-commerce, and in the instance you are applying for a job you can easily state your address,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“On financial inclusion, we have implemented mobile money interoperability. It is not just operability between the mobile companies, but interoperability between the mobile wallet and a bank account which means that every mobile money account practicably has a bank account. We were the first country in Africa to do so. Today it is very easy for someone to open a bank account in Ghana, you have your national ID card, you get onto your mobile phone and then dial a USSD Code and you chose one of the banks and there you go, you have a bank account.

“We have integrated all our databases which enables us to get value out of our digitization process. Digitization is the way to go for other African countries and with it, we can leapfrog other advanced countries. Today in Ghana, we are the largest medical drone delivery service in the world. We have drones flying all over the country, today we have 100 flights a day delivering medicine.” he emphasized.

The wide-ranging interview touched on many other topics including Bawumia’s thoughts on The Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AFCTA).

Dr Bawumia and second lady Samira Bawumia visited Kenya on Monday, September 12th, 2022 to witness the inauguration of Kenya’s new leader, Dr. William Ruto.