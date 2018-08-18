Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Key dates in the life of former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate


Kofi Annan Key dates in the life of former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate

Key dates in the life of former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate Kofi Annan, the first black man to head the world body.

  • Published:
Kofi Annan was the first UN chief from sub-Saharan Africa play

Kofi Annan was the first UN chief from sub-Saharan Africa

(AFP/File)

Key dates in the life of former UN chief and Nobel peace laureate Kofi Annan, the first black man to head the world body.

- April 8, 1938: Born in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi to an aristocratic family from the Fante tribe.

- 1962: After studying economics in Geneva he joined the World Health Organization and went to work in a number of other UN bodies including the UN refugee agency.

- 1972: Annan obtained a master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

- 1993-96: He served deputy head of UN peacekeeping, during the Rwandan genocide and the war in Bosnia.

- January 1, 1997: He became UN secretary general, the first from within the organisation and the first from sub-Saharan Africa. He was re-elected for a second five-year term in June 2001.

- October 12, 2001: Annan and the United Nations were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

- 2005: He became embroiled in a corruption scandal over the UN oil-for-food programme in Iraq. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

- 2007: He became a founding member of The Elders, a group of statesmen who speak out on global issues. He also set up the Kofi Annan Foundation which says it aims to promote better global governance and work for peace.

- February 2012: Annan is chosen by the United Nations and the Arab League to mediate in the Syrian war, but he throws in the towel five moths later.

- August 18, 2018: Annan dies in Switzerland after a short illness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In South Korea: Families gather on eve of rare reunion In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunion
Saudi Arabia: More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage Saudi Arabia More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Iran: Country announces new fighter jet Iran Country announces new fighter jet
Israel: Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence Israel Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence
Genoa Bridge Collapse: Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up Genoa Bridge Collapse Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up
Kofi Annan: Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend' Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN...bullet
5 Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former...bullet
6 In Venezuela Government relaunches currency, analysts warn of...bullet
7 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean...bullet
8 Genoa Bridge Collapse Italy buries victims as outrage simmersbullet
9 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
10 In Mexico Marines seizes record 50 tons of methbullet

Related Articles

Kofi Annan Former UN chief dies at 80, Antonio Guterres expresses sadness
Politics Kofi Annan, Ghanaian diplomat and former UN Secretary-General, Dies at 80
Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan
United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead
Basques Group separatists ETA announce dissolution
In South Africa Obama to deliver Mandela lecture in July
Bashar Al-Assad The UN in Syria: years of impotence and failure
Myanmar Country still not allowing Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief
In Cyprus Main dates in troubled history of modern country

Top Videos

1 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
2 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

The man accused of crashing his car into the security barriers surrounding Britain's Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018 (pictured), will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
In UK Parliament attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Seif al-Din Mohamed Mostafa is accused of hijacking an EgyptAir plane and forcing it to divert to Cyprus
In Egypt Man accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
A translator prepares to help Muslim pilgrims in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on August 17, 2018, ahead of the start of the hajj pilgrimage
In Mecca Lost in translation? Not for Muslim hajj pilgrims
Pencho Valkov was one of the Bulgarian soldiers who took part in the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968
In Bulgaria Memories of Prague Spring: 'We weren't aggressors'