Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Key points from UK's no-deal Brexit scenarios


Brexit Key points from UK's no-deal scenarios

Higher card payment costs, border disruption and red tape -- the British government warned Thursday about the risks of a no-deal Brexit as it outlined how it might manage the fallout.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The government warned British consumers could face "increased costs and slower processing times" for euro transactions play

The government warned British consumers could face "increased costs and slower processing times" for euro transactions

(AFP/File)

Higher card payment costs, border disruption and red tape -- the British government warned Thursday about the risks of a no-deal Brexit as it outlined how it might manage the fallout.

Here are the main points from the first 25 of 84 "technical notices" due to be published by the end of September about the impact for British businesses if negotiations collapse:

Card payment hike

The government warned British consumers could face "increased costs and slower processing times" for euro transactions and that "the cost of card payments between the UK and EU will likely increase".

A European Union ban on surcharging that stops businesses charging consumers for using certain payment methods would also end.

Consumers could face another potential cost increase when online shopping, since parcels arriving in Britain would no longer be liable for Low Value Consignment Relief (LVCR) on Value Added Tax.

Red tape

Firms trading with the EU could also face new costs.

Companies should "if necessary, put steps in place to renegotiate commercial terms to reflect any changes in customs and excise procedures, and any new tariffs that may apply to UK-EU terms," one of the notices said.

"Businesses should consider whether it is appropriate for them to acquire software and/or engage a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider to support them with these new requirements," it said.

Ask Ireland

The issue of trading across the border between Northern Ireland -- part of the United Kingdom -- and the Republic of Ireland is one of the most contentious in the current Brexit negotiations.

British firms trading with Ireland should "consider whether you will need advice from the Irish government about preparations you need to make" in case of no deal, the government advised in a notice thin on detail.

Financial services

The government warned clients across the European Economic Area would no longer be able to use the services of UK-based investment banks, while cross-border contracts may no longer be valid.

Banks can avoid such disruption by setting up EU subsidiaries -- something that many lenders have already started doing.

Financial services contributed more than a quarter of Britain's services exports to the EU, accounting for £27 billion (30 billion euros, $35 billion) out of £90 billion in 2016.

Trade and goods

A Trade Remedies Authority would be created for British businesses with complaints, replacing the European Commission.

"We will continue to apply highly automated, risk-based and intelligence-targeted customs controls," according to the summary of Britain's no-deal preparations.

Customs authorities will work with industry to "minimise delays and additional burdens for legitimate trade, while robustly ensuring compliance".

Medicines

Britain will leave the European Medicines Agency but would continue to recognise batch testing and EU certifications to avoid the need for re-testing and disruptions to supplies.

Blood banks and manufacturers of blood products would continue to conform to EU requirements, while EU laws on organs and tissues are being incorporated into British law, it said.

Brexit minister Dominic Raab said Britain would also stockpile medicine for an extra six weeks on top of the current level of three months to avoid any disruption.

Humanitarian aid

In the event of disruption, the British government would fund post-Brexit programmes currently funded by the EU "where a UK organisation is the lead consortium partner or sole implementer".

On tobacco

Britain's domestic laws regulating the industry would replace stringent EU rules following Brexit.

Among the impacts: it would need to introduce new picture warnings on tobacco products "as the copyright for the existing picture library is owned by the European Commission."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 5 weird and unexpected ways a no deal Brexit would impact Britain
Finance Card payments to the EU would cost more under a no deal Brexit — and it means your Ubers could get more expensive
Politics Theresa May tells UK firms stockpile goods in warehouses under chaotic no deal Brexit
UK Country plans to adopt EU rules in case of no-deal Brexit
Politics Theresa May could open Britain's borders for goods under a no-deal Brexit
Politics The British public now expects a no-deal Brexit
Finance The EU is planning strict supervision of the City of London after Brexit
Politics Only 1 in 12 NHS trusts have prepared for a no-deal Brexit
Politics How a no-deal Brexit could cripple Britain

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail