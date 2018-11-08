Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the Washington investigation into alleged interference by Moscow in the 2016 US election was not Russia's problem, after President Donald Trump sacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump sacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions after accusing him of protecting the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians play

US President Donald Trump sacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions after accusing him of protecting the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians

(AFP/File)

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the Washington investigation into alleged interference by Moscow in the 2016 US election was not Russia's problem, after President Donald Trump sacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"This investigation is a headache for our American colleagues, it has nothing to do with us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked if Session's firing would influence the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations it attempted to influence the vote that elevated Trump to the White House.

"What Mueller's commission has produced up to now has hardly been able to stand up to serious critical assessment," Peskov added.

On Wednesday Sessions became the first casualty of a cabinet shakeup that had been expected from Trump following midterm elections the day before.

Trump had repeatedly publicly assailed Sessions for not taking a tougher approach to illegal immigrants.

Trump also accused him of protecting Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russians -- an investigation that is also examining whether the president himself obstructed justice.

Sessions' firing immediately threw into question whether the 18-month-old Mueller probe would be able to continue unimpeded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
Europe's political right picks Weber to lead election fight Europe's political right picks Weber to lead election fight

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Kremlin says it sees no prospects for better Russia-US ties
Crimea bridge backdrop for Russian 'propaganda' rom-com
Poroshenko, Orthodox patriarch sign accord on independent Ukraine church
'Long' Putin-Trump meeting planned at G20: Kremlin adviser
Putin backs spy agency accused over Skripal poisoning
Putin meets new Cuban leader on first Moscow visit
Putin to meet new Cuban leader on first Moscow visit
Jailed Ukraine director says 'survived' hunger strike
Merkel, in Ukraine, vows to uphold Russia sanctions

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement