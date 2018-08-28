Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Leading journalists join call for EU copyright reform


Copyright Rights Law Leading journalists join call for EU media reform

European Parliament lawmakers return in September to discuss the proposal, a first draft of which was rejected last month after a fierce debate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The plans have been firmly opposed by big US tech firms such as Google and Facebook, as well as advocates of internet freedom play

The plans have been firmly opposed by big US tech firms such as Google and Facebook, as well as advocates of internet freedom

(AFP/File)

Leading journalists from more than 20 countries joined a call Tuesday for European MPs to approve a controversial media reform aimed at forcing internet giants to pay for news content.

European Parliament lawmakers return in September to discuss the proposal, a first draft of which was rejected last month after a fierce debate.

The so-called copyright and neighbouring rights law aims to ensure that producers of creative content -- whether news, music or movies -- are paid fairly in a digital world.

But the plans have been firmly opposed by big US tech firms such as Google and Facebook, as well as advocates of internet freedom.

An open letter signed by more than 100 prominent journalists from major news outlets warned Tuesday that "this fleecing of the media of their rightful revenue" was "morally and democratically unjustifiable".

"We have become targets and our reporting missions cost more and more," said the letter written by AFP foreign correspondent Sammy Ketz and published in several European newspapers including France's Le Monde.

"Yet, even though (the media) pay for the content and send the journalists who will risk their lives to produce a trustworthy, thorough and diverse news service, it is not they who reap the profits but the internet platforms, which help themselves without paying a cent," the letter said.

"It is as if a stranger came along and shamelessly snatched the fruits of your labour."

The editorial urged the European Parliament to "vote massively in favour of neighbouring rights for the survival of democracy and one of its most remarkable symbols: journalism".

Major publishers, including AFP, have pushed for the reform -- known as Article 11 -- seeing it as an urgently needed solution against a backdrop of free online news that has wiped out earnings for traditional media companies.

But opponents have called it a "link tax" that will stifle discourse on the Internet.

Resistance has been especially heated to Article 13: the proposal to make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web by users.

Music legend Paul McCartney as well as major music labels and film studios had lobbied politicians urging them to come together and back the changes.

Critics, however, argue the reform will lead to blanket censorship by tech platforms that have become an online hub for creativity, especially YouTube.

They say it will also restrict the usage of memes and remixes by everyday internet surfers.

But the journalists on Tuesday rejected this as a "lie".

"Free access to the web will endure because the internet giants, which now use editorial content for free, can reimburse the media without asking consumers to pay," the open letter said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Macron: Blow for French President as star minister quits Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits
Pompeo: Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent letter from N.Korea Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent letter from N.Korea
Media Reform: Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law Media Reform Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law
Korean peninsula: North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan Korean peninsula North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan
Rumba: The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins Rumba The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins
War Coverage: Crippling costs of crisis reporting and investigative journalism War Coverage Crippling costs of crisis reporting and investigative journalism

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US...bullet
8 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
9 Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeachedbullet
10 Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy...bullet

Related Articles

Angela Merkel As migration row flares, German chancellor's enemies smell blood
European Union Countries to probe Poland over rule of law
Viorica Dancila Romanian PM denounces protests, defends police
Trump US President, Italy's Conte cement populist front
Wikipedia EU Parliament to vote on controversial copyright law
In Italy Populists face vote of confidence in parliament
In Belgium The EU counts its crises as problems mount
In Poland Government speeds changes to Supreme Court amid EU row
In Italy What's next as populists take over
In Italy Populists reach last-ditch deal to take power

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet

World

US President Donald Trump, right, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and their wives Melania Trump and Margaret Kenyatta meet in the White House Oval Office
Economic Cooperation US, Kenya agree on Nairobi-Mombasa superhighway
Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople,known as "the first among equals" of Orthodox Christian leaders, holds the fate of the Russian and Ukrainian churches in his hands
Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision on Ukraine church
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin at Syria talks in Ankara earlier this year
Syrian Conflict Russia-Turkey alliance surviving Idlib test -- for now
The ricketty fishing boat believed to be carrying asylum seekers which ran aground in crocodile-infested waters
Migration Crisis All onboard Australia-bound asylum-seeker boat found: reports