Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Life upended for those left off Indian citizenship list


In India Life upended for those left off citizenship list

Nimai Hajong remembers almost nothing of the hills of eastern Bangladesh where he was born more than half a century ago, having fled as a small child to India where he has lived as a refugee ever since.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nimai Hajong, pictured with his wife, has been declared a non-citizen in India despite living there more than five decades play

Nimai Hajong, pictured with his wife, has been declared a non-citizen in India despite living there more than five decades

(AFP)

Nimai Hajong remembers almost nothing of the hills of eastern Bangladesh where he was born more than half a century ago, having fled as a small child to India where he has lived as a refugee ever since.

The 58-year-old has been declared a foreigner -- one of four million people effectively stripped of citizenship by the government of the northeastern state of Assam.

Their names have been left off a draft list of citizens published late July that rights groups say threatens to render millions stateless if they cannot prove they are Indian.

The controversial registry includes only those able to show they were in Assam before 1971, when millions fled to the state to escape Bangladesh's war of independence, and their descendants.

However, many whose families arrived before 1971 say authorities have rejected their papers and left them off the list.

Critics say it is the latest move by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster India's Hindu majority at the expense of minorities. India will hold a national election next year.

Many of those left off the list are Muslims, but those of other minorities and faiths -- including Hindus -- have also missed out.

Assam, where one third of the population is Muslim, has for decades been wracked by tensions over migrants and is the only Indian state to compile such a register.

Just over four million of the total Assam population of more than 30 million people who applied to be on the list were excluded from the draft, according to the registrar general of India.

State officials say no "genuine" Indians need to worry about being left off the list, and there are avenues for appeal.

But for Nimai -- who fled persecution in Bangladesh as a five-year-old on his mother's back -- his world has been upended once more.

'Where do we go now?'

His family are Hajong, a Hindu indigenous people from the Chittagong Hill Tracts bordering India and Myanmar, a region wracked by decades of ethnic conflict.

They were shocked to discover their names left off after submitting the same paperwork to authorities that had allowed them to remain in India for more than 50 years.

"What do we do now? We have accepted this land as our home since 1964, and we have nowhere to go," Hajong told AFP in the small settlement of Bamunigaon, roughly 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Assam's capital Guwahati.

"We have lived here all these years as refugees, but I want to die an Indian."

The list will not be finalised until December, and state and federal governments have sought to allay concerns about the process.

But that has done little to ease the anxiety of those excluded from the draft, who fear a life of limbo -- or even deportation to Bangladesh.

"I was told there was a massacre there, forcing my parents to flee with others from their village," said Gunamoni Dalu, a Hajong woman whose family fled Bangladesh half a century ago to India.

She was born in India in 1968, but was left off the list.

"Since the death of my father, I have lived alone here," she said, fretting about her future.

News of the draft register sparked opposition protests in the national parliament and outrage in Assam, where the state government brought in 25,000 extra security forces in case of trouble.

Assam, known for its lush tea estates and cool hill climate, has witnessed terrible violence between indigenous tribes and settlers.

About 2,000 suspected migrants were butchered in a single day in Nellie in 1983. Nearly all were Muslim, and many were children.

Local tensions

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won control of Assam in 2016 after promising to expel illegal immigrants and protect the rights of indigenous groups.

Millions fled Bangladesh during its 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, but waves of refugees including the Hajong and the Buddhist Chakma had also escaped persecution to come to India before that.

Many settled in Assam, which shares a long border with Bangladesh.

Migrants have since been accused of illegally entering the state and taking land and jobs, causing tensions with locals.

Rights groups have compared deletion from the citizenship list to Myanmar's removal of rights and protections for its Rohingya community in 1982.

Robin Koch had hoped the process "would have sealed our Indian identity once and for all".

"Instead, I don't know what went wrong. I can't eat and sleep at night," said the 55-year-old Hajong man, whose family crossed the border in 1964.

"After our parents escaped... we lost all links with our clan. We have no one there now."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: Egypt president approves law clamping down on social media Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt president approves law clamping down on social media
Angela Merkel: Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call Angela Merkel Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call
Brexit: Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover Brexit Surge in Tory members sparks fears of right-wing takeover
Alexander Zakharchenko: Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko Tens of thousands mourn east Ukraine 'hero' rebel leader
Trump: US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts
Hassan Rouhani: Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister Hassan Rouhani Iran parliament drops plan to impeach education minister

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence systembullet
3 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Robert Kyagulanyi Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for treatment:...bullet
6 United States Pentagon moves to scrap $300 million in aid to...bullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 Israel Country welcomes end of US funding for UN...bullet
9 Trump US President to skip Asian regional summits, Pence...bullet
10 Boko Haram 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in raid:...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion The latest Beach Villain: Sue at your own risk
Finance The 31 hotels everyone should stay at in their lifetime
In India Buddhist monk held over sexual abuse at meditation school
Entertainment Krishna Reddy, master printmaker and Indian modernist, dies at 93
Politics Here's how China's new aircraft carrier stacks up to other world powers' carriers
Finance India keeps its crown as the fastest-growing major economy in the world
Finance India keeps its crown as the fastest-growing major economy in the world
Finance This map shows the huge international reach of Costa Coffee, the mega-chain which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
A photo released by the Cuenca Fire Department showing a bus that crashed in Ecuador, killing 11 people
In Ecuador 11 killed in latest bus crash
Libyans gather at the site where a mortar shell landed in the capital Tripoli
Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya
On Tuesday, Sahra Wagenknecht, 48, will launch the grassroots project which borrows from the campaigns of British Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, French Socialist Jean-Luc Melenchon and US Democrat Bernie Sanders.
In Germany Far-left leaders launch 'Stand Up' grassroots movement