Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Lithuania to appeal European ruling on secret CIA jail: PM


Saulius Skvernelis Lithuania to appeal European ruling on secret CIA jail: PM

Lithuania's prime minister said on Wednesday that his Baltic EU nation would appeal a European court ruling that found it was complicit in a secret and illegal CIA programme to hold terror suspects on its soil.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says his country's pretrial investigation contradicts an EU court ruling that it was complicit in secret and illegal CIA programmes play

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says his country's pretrial investigation contradicts an EU court ruling that it was complicit in secret and illegal CIA programmes

(AFP/File)

Lithuania's prime minister said on Wednesday that his Baltic EU nation would appeal a European court ruling that found it was complicit in a secret and illegal CIA programme to hold terror suspects on its soil.

"Our own pretrial investigation does not confirm this conclusion, therefore we will turn to the Grand Chamber" of the European Court of Human Rights, Premier Saulius Skvernelis told reporters in Vilnius.

His announcement reverses a justice ministry decision made just last week not to appeal the ruling on the grounds that it was unlikely to be changed.

The ECHR ruled in May that Lithuania hosted a secret prison from February 2005 to March 2006, when CIA agents held Abu Zubaydah, considered a top Palestinian operative for Al-Qaeda.

The EU and NATO state was ordered to pay 100,000 euros ($116,900) in damages to Zubaydah for enabling US authorities to subject him to "inhuman treatment", and another 30,000 euros ($35,000) euros in legal costs.

Lithuanian officials, who deny the existence of any secret CIA jails on their territory, told the court that the suspected building on the outskirts of Vilnius was "an intelligence support centre".

Skvernelis insisted on Friday that the appeal must go ahead in order for Vilnius to be "consistent" in maintaining its position.

In the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, the CIA took suspected Al-Qaeda detainees to several "black sites" around the world to escape US rules on interrogations -- a programme that has since been judged illegal.

The ECHR also ruled that fellow EU and NATO member states Poland and Romania also allowed the unlawful imprisonment of terror suspects more than a decade ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United States: US trade panel blocks tariffs on Canada newsprint imports United States US trade panel blocks tariffs on Canada newsprint imports
Erdogan: Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency Erdogan Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency
Antonio Guterres: Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief Antonio Guterres Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief
Nicolas Maduro: President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets' Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets'
United States: US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks United States US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks
In Catalonia: Tensions rise over pro-independence yellow ribbons In Catalonia Tensions rise over pro-independence yellow ribbons

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice...bullet
7 Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent...bullet
8 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
9 Macron Blow for French President as star minister quitsbullet
10 Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic...bullet

Related Articles

In Lithuania Netanyahu honours Holocaust victims, ancestors
In Lithuania Doctors rally for pay rise to halt exodus

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier addresses a press conference with German Foreign Affairs Minister prior to talks in Berlin on August 29, 2018
European Union EU ready for unprecedented deal with Britain, says Barnier
It's time for Africa: Britain's Theresa May is looking to drum up trade deals for the looming post-Brexit era
Theresa May Britain's PM takes post-Brexit trade tour to Nigeria
US President Donald Trump told evangelical leaders that everything was at stake for his conservative agenda if Republicans lose in November midterm elections
Trump President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Putin has sought to distance himself from the controversial pension reforms
Putin Russian President to speak on pension reform in rare TV address