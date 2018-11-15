Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lost Disney film showing Mickey Mouse's predecessor found in Japan

The discovery was reported by Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily, which Watanabe contacted after reading a book about the history of "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit", the character Disney created in the 1920s.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Another cartoon featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit - 'Empty Socks' (pictured) - was discovered in 2014 by Norway's National Library play Lost Disney film showing Mickey Mouse's predecessor found in Japan (Nasjonalbiblioteket/AFP/File)

When Yasushi Watanabe bought a cartoon film decades ago as a high school student in the Japanese city of Osaka, he had no idea he was purchasing animation history.

But the modest reel he bought for just 500 yen ($4.40 in today's money) has been revealed as a rare lost cartoon produced by Walt Disney featuring a character that led to the creation of Mickey Mouse.

The discovery was reported by Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily, which Watanabe contacted after reading a book about the history of "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit", the character Disney created in the 1920s.

While Disney created the character, complete with oversized ears and a button nose, he lost the rights to another company, prompting him to develop a new cartoon figure: Mickey Mouse.

The book said seven of the 26 short films featuring Oswald that Walt Disney produced were missing, and Watanabe remembered his childhood reel.

It was labelled in Japanese "Mickey Manga Spide" -- Mickey Cartoon Speedy in English -- and featured a dog policeman on a motorbike chasing Oswald and his girlfriend in a car.

As the trio speed around valleys and along roads, the characters and the vehicles stretched and shrank, the Asahi reported, using a technique that later featured commonly in Disney works.

The newspaper contacted the author of the book and the Walt Disney Archives and confirmed that the reel was indeed one of the missing films, originally titled "Neck 'n' Neck."

"We're absolutely delighted to learn that a copy of the lost film exists," Becky Cline, director of the archives, told the newspaper.

"As I've been a Disney fan for many years, I'm happy I was able to play a role (in the discovery," added Watanabe, an anime history researcher who is now 84.

His childhood purchase is now housed at the Kobe Planet Film Archive, and another film showing 50 seconds of the same cartoon has also been unearthed at the Toy Film Museum in Kyoto, the newspaper said.

In 2014, Norway's National Library announced it had discovered a copy of a Walt Disney cartoon featuring Oswald, which had been thought lost.

The cartoon, titled "Empty Socks," was the first Christmas film made by the US entertainment giant and was discovered during an inventory at the library's facility near the Arctic Circle.

A year later, another short film featuring Oswald was uncovered in Britain and screened for the first time in 87 years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pence says Trump-Kim meeting likely in New Year, won't accept broken promises Pence says Trump-Kim meeting likely in New Year, won't accept broken promises
UK's May takes Brexit deal to rebellious MPs UK's May takes Brexit deal to rebellious MPs
Rohingya rejection ruins Bangladesh repatriation effort Rohingya rejection ruins Bangladesh repatriation effort
Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament
Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port Yemen president backs UN peace talks but vows to 'liberate' key port
A year on, families grieve for Argentina's missing submariners A year on, families grieve for Argentina's missing submariners

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Comcast Cable giant faces continued doubts over wisdom of Sky purchase
A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout
Freddy Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' soars at box office
Movie Marvel heroes together en masse for 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Isao Takahata Japanese anime giant dead at 82
Harvey Weinstein From Tinseltown titan to #MeToo pariah: Mogul's year of shame
In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T, Time Warner
British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding

World

Six days after being separated in a long and complex operation, ex-conjoined twins Nima and Dawa are still not ready to go their own ways
Bum shuffles as ex-conjoined twins try out independence
Mind over bladder: Vukheta Mukhari, one of the developers of the world's first bio-brick based on human urine, shows off a prototype
Waste not: South Africa makes world's first human urine brick
The project would see traffic heavily restricted in Paris's first four arrondissements in the centre of the city
Paris Mayor mulls plan to pedestrianise historic centre
Britain and Ireland agreed to keep their land border no matter what happens with Brexit, but were stuck for months on how this could be achieved, a dilemma that could still unravel the Brexit agreement
Brexit breakthrough: the Irish issue explained
X
Advertisement