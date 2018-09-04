Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Macron looks to regain his footing as challenges mount


Macron President looks to regain his footing as challenges mount

The centrist leader is expected to select a replacement for popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot, whose shock resignation last week caught France's political establishment off guard.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A poll showed Macron's approval ratings at just 31 percent play

A poll showed Macron's approval ratings at just 31 percent

(POOL/AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a tricky cabinet pick Tuesday, as he scrambles to recover from record-low approval ratings while facing growing resistance to a controversial tax payment reform.

The centrist leader is expected to select a replacement for popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot, whose shock resignation last week caught France's political establishment off guard.

Hulot, a TV star who enjoyed the highest ratings of any in Macron's cabinet, said the president was not moving fast enough on key green pledges such as cutting France's reliance on nuclear power.

Few names have emerged as his eventual successor, with Daniel Cohn-Bendit, a veteran environmental campaigner and symbol of the May 1968 social revolution, turning down the post Sunday after discussing the matter with Macron over the weekend.

Media reports have suggested Pascal Canfin, the head of WWF France, or Laurence Tubiana, one of the main architects of the landmark 2015 Paris accord on limiting global warming, as potential picks.

Hulot's departure has also stoked speculation that Macron might be tempted with a more extensive ministerial shake-up ahead of the government's post-summer seminar on Wednesday.

Macron's popularity had already taken a hit before the holidays after one of his top security aides was caught on film roughing up protesters while wearing a police helmet during a Paris demonstration.

Critics accused the president and his team of trying to cover up the incident, reinforcing his image as an aloof leader dismissive of traditional checks and balances.

A poll Tuesday showed his approval ratings at just 31 percent, down 10 points since July and the lowest since the former investment banker was swept into the presidency last year.

When you are president, "there are some days that are easier than others," Macron said Monday during a first-day-of-school visit in Laval, western France.

Tax trouble

The French leader is struggling to sell a key tax reform, with businesses and the public baulking at a planned change likely to have a deep impact on voters' paychecks.

The government has pledged to start withholding income taxes from workers' monthly wages starting in January, instead of collecting them the year after tax declarations are filed.

Even though the amounts collected would be the same, millions of voters could be in for an unpleasant surprise with the reform, which previous governments have backed away from in the face of fierce resistance.

The move will also require tax authorities to inform companies of their employees' tax rates, which critics say potentially gives them insight to a household's entire revenues.

Adding to the public reticence, French daily Le Parisien reported over the weekend that hundreds of thousands of mistakes had been made during a recent testing phase, often with costly consequences for monthly earnings.

Even business leaders, whom Macron has pledged to help by slimming down regulations and encouraging investment, have criticised a reform which could cost companies a total of 310 million to 420 million euros ($360 million to $490 million) to implement.

Macron is scheduled to discuss the findings with Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday at 11:15 am (0915 GMT).

"All indications from the finance ministry suggest the system is ready, but it's not a decision to take lightly," Cedric Villani, a star mathematician and MP in Macron's Republic On The Move (LREM) party, said Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Spain: Trial over 'stolen babies' resumes at Madrid court In Spain Trial over 'stolen babies' resumes at Madrid court
In Nauru: Walkout, media bust ensure fiery start to Pacific summit In Nauru Walkout, media bust ensure fiery start to Pacific summit
Jebi: Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan Jebi Strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan
Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar defends leader's silence over jailed reporters Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar defends leader's silence over jailed reporters
Jalaluddin Haqqani: Afghan Taliban announces death of militant network founder Jalaluddin Haqqani Afghan Taliban announces death of militant network founder
Lai Rong: China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show Lai Rong China kindergarten principal sacked for pole dance show

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
6 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
7 Trump US President aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace...bullet
8 Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns escalating violence in...bullet
9 Vladimir Putin Russians protest pension reform as...bullet
10 Making Ghana Proud Ghana’s Kiki Gbeho appointed Dep...bullet

Related Articles

Merkel German Chancellor to meet Macron in Marseille amid EU immigration row
Emmanuel Macron France's President proposes EU collective defence plan
Emmanuel Macron France's President proposes EU collective defence plan
Yan Lianke World leaders ignore rights in China - Censored author
In Greece Has the eurozone learned from its Greek odyssey?
Macron President's green record under scrutiny as top minister quits
Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
Syrian Conflict Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week: Turkish TV
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Argentina's senate may have voted not to legalize abortion but moves are afoot throughout Latin America to at least debate the issue in parliament
Abortion Debate Pregnancy termination in Latin American: four women's voices
Members of a US military honor guard display the Indian flag outside the Pentagon in 2016
2+2 Dialogue Thorny trade, defense issues await US diplomats in India
The Haqqanis have been blamed for some of the deadliest assaults in Afghanistan, including a massive truck-bomb attack in 2017
The Haqqani Network Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?