Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Macron's green record under scrutiny as top minister quits


Macron President's green record under scrutiny as top minister quits

When celebrity environmental activist Nicolas Hulot agreed to join Macron's government upon his election last year, campaigners dared to hope for a radical shift towards greener policies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Critics said Nicolas Hulot was simply an environmentally friendly fig-leaf for Emmanuel Macron's government play

Critics said Nicolas Hulot was simply an environmentally friendly fig-leaf for Emmanuel Macron's government

(AFP/File)

French President Emmanuel Macron once promised to "make our planet great again", but the shock resignation of his popular environment minister has put his mixed record on green issues under the spotlight.

When celebrity environmental activist Nicolas Hulot agreed to join Macron's government upon his election last year, campaigners dared to hope for a radical shift towards greener policies.

Hulot, a TV star and veteran campaigner, had rejected previous job offers from presidents but decided to give Macron the benefit of the doubt, even though he had voted for the centrist's Socialist rival.

"We'll have to see if his conversion (to the environmental cause) is coherent, honest and credible or not," Hulot said at the time.

The 63-year-old was under no illusions: he knew he was joining the government of a country with powerful farming and industrial lobbies, and one which gets 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear power.

France has seen 13 environment ministers in 20 years. Robert Poujade, the first man to hold the post, quipped in the 1970s that a better job title would be "minister of the impossible".

Resigning live on air Tuesday -- without warning Macron first -- Hulot said he had grown frustrated with apparently irreconcilable differences between his vision and that of the government.

"We don't see things through the same lens," he said of Macron, a former investment banker, and his conservative Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

"They don't understand that the dominant model is to blame," he said in his resignation interview.

"We are chasing growth at all costs."

The shock announcement was an unwelcome addition to a long list of political difficulties for Macron, who defended his record on the environment.

"In 15 months this government has done more than any other in the same amount of time," he insisted.

'End of the illusion'

Macron's government won plaudits from campaigners for a landmark legal ban on fossil fuel production by 2040 and by scrapping a proposed new airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in western France, partly on environmental grounds.

Yet critics said Hulot was an environmentally friendly fig-leaf for a government with other priorities.

Macron and Trump don't see eye to eye on climate change play

Macron and Trump don't see eye to eye on climate change

(AFP)

"It's the end of the illusion," Yannick Jadot, a green Member of the European Parliament, said of Hulot's resignation.

"He tried, but he would never have been able to have his voice heard in a government for which the environment is just a facade," added Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace France.

After Donald Trump announced last year that he was walking away from the historic Paris climate agreement, Macron launched his "make our planet great again" campaign as a riposte to the US president's own nationalist slogan.

Macron rammed the message home further while addressing the US Congress in April, telling American lawmakers: "There is no Planet B".

Yet criticism from French environmental campaigners has piled up.

Hulot was forced to announce in November that France's long-held goal of bringing its reliance on nuclear energy down to 50 percent by 2025 was not feasible, and would likely take a decade longer.

Paris backed a European law on chemicals known as endocrine disruptors which activists said was too lax, and an EU-Canada trade deal, opposed by Hulot on environmental grounds, came into force in September.

Hulot was forced to announce last year that France's long-held goal of bringing its reliance on nuclear energy down to 50 percent by 2025 is not feasible play

Hulot was forced to announce last year that France's long-held goal of bringing its reliance on nuclear energy down to 50 percent by 2025 is not feasible

(AFP)

Most recently he clashed with cabinet colleagues over a decision not to write into law a ban on glyphosate, a herbicide which the World Health Organization says likely causes cancer.

Members of Macron's centrist Republic On The Move (LREM) party have accused Hulot of being too impatient.

Gilles Le Gendre, an LREM lawmaker in Paris, said the TV star had forgotten that his job title was in fact minister for "environmental transition", a process that would inevitably take time.

"Today we've understood that the environment requires deep transformation of our system of production, more than simple little steps," Le Gendre said.

"But when we talk about deep transformation, we're talking about slow transformation," he said.

Hulot brushed such comments aside.

"We've been patient for 30 years," he said.

"There is so much urgency."

burs-mw-kjl/spm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Putin: Russian President to speak on pension reform in rare TV address Putin Russian President to speak on pension reform in rare TV address
United Nations: UN demands urgent action amid 'climate of fear' in Nicaragua United Nations UN demands urgent action amid 'climate of fear' in Nicaragua
Myanmar: Country rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya 'genocide' Myanmar Country rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya 'genocide'
Espionage: Iran has arrested 'dozens of spies': Intelligence minister Espionage Iran has arrested 'dozens of spies': Intelligence minister
Jair Bolsonaro: Once considered too extreme, Brazilian right-winger homes in on presidency Jair Bolsonaro Once considered too extreme, Brazilian right-winger homes in on presidency
Yan Lianke: World leaders ignore rights in China - Censored author Yan Lianke World leaders ignore rights in China - Censored author

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senatorbullet
6 Macron Blow for French President as star minister quitsbullet
7 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
8 Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent...bullet
9 Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face...bullet
10 Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic...bullet

Related Articles

Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits
In Slovenia Ex-comedian Sarec turns serious to become PM
In Greece Has the eurozone learned from its Greek odyssey?
Emmanuel Macron French President, Merkel warn of 'humanitarian risks' in Syria's Idlib
Oleg Sentsov Hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker 'losing hope': cousin
Yan Lianke World leaders ignore rights in China - Censored author
In Turkey Erdogan's finance czar insists crisis-hit to emerge stronger
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
Syrian Conflict Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week: Turkish TV

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet

World

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong opened the meeting of ASEAN economy ministers by warnings about escalating trade tensions between major economies
Lee Hsien Loong China-backed trade pact talks at 'critical stage': Singapore PM
A firefighting vessel tries to extinguish a fire on the Eleftherios Venizelos at the port of Piraeus
In Greece Ferry limps to port after fire on board
Lebanese girls attend a ballet class at the Russian-Lebanese cultural centre in the city of Aley
Strengthening Ties In Lebanon, Russia uses softer touch to win influence
Despite a sharp drop in asylum seekers entering Europe since a 2015 peak, Italy is turning away migrant rescue ships in a bid to force other EU countries to take their share
Migration Crisis 'Dialogue of the deaf' pits Italy against EU on migrants