Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Madagascar rivals set for election run-off

Two former presidents of Madagascar look set to compete in a hotly-contested run-off election in December after partial results Thursday showed they were frontrunners in the first-round vote.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andry Rajoelina, pictured here at a campaign rally, is ahead in Madagascar's vote count. He is on course for a runoff on December 19 against another former president, Marc Ravalomanana play

Andry Rajoelina, pictured here at a campaign rally, is ahead in Madagascar's vote count. He is on course for a runoff on December 19 against another former president, Marc Ravalomanana

(AFP)

Two former presidents of Madagascar look set to compete in a hotly-contested run-off election in December after partial results Thursday showed they were frontrunners in the first-round vote.

With 80 percent of the ballots counted from last week's vote, Andry Rajoelina was on 39.63 percent and Marc Ravalomanana was on 35.42 percent -- pointing towards a close race for the presidency in the head-to-head second round.

Outgoing president Hery Rajaonarimampianina was in third place with eight percent.

"Given the results of the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission), the second round is now inevitable," Madagascan analyst Mahery Lanto Manandafy told AFP.

Under Madagascar's electoral regulations, the two frontrunners go through to a run-off -- scheduled for December 19 -- if neither manages to secure more than 50 percent in the first round.

"But anything is still possible if Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lodge a complaint in the courts," warned analyst Toavina Ralambomahay.

"Everyone hopes to be elected in the first round because a second-round election will bring huge campaign costs."

Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries, according to World Bank data, with almost four in five people living in grinding poverty on the Indian Ocean island.

But the candidates spent huge sums on flashy campaign rallies, helicopters and giveaways such as free T-shirts for supporters.

The three leading candidates have raised allegations of fraud and malpractice by election authorities, which have denied any wrongdoing.

A European Union observer mission said in a report on Monday that it had "noted candidates committed breaches" ahead of the November 7 poll, but concluded that the election was well organised overall.

Both Ravalomanana and Rajoelina were banned from contesting the last election in 2013 under international pressure to avoid a repeat of political violence that engulfed the island in 2009.

Ravalomanana, 68, and Rajoelina, 44, are bitter rivals. It is the first time they have faced each other at the polls.

Ravalomanana ruled from 2002 to 2009 until he was ousted in a military-backed coup that installed Rajoelina who was in power until 2014.

Rajaonarimampianina succeeded him, ruling until earlier this year.

Rajaonarimampianina's attempts to change the electoral laws this year backfired, sparking nearly three months of sometimes violent protests in the capital Antananarivo.

The demonstrators forced Rajaonarimampianina to accept a "consensus" government tasked with organising the election in the country, which is burdened by a long history of coups and unrest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city Baby snatched by monkey dies in Taj Mahal city
Abe, Putin to accelerate WWII treaty talks stalled by island row Abe, Putin to accelerate WWII treaty talks stalled by island row
Bangladesh photographer detained during protests gets bail Bangladesh photographer detained during protests gets bail
Netanyahu plots next moves in Israel coalition crisis Netanyahu plots next moves in Israel coalition crisis
Top Chinese university warns students to avoid activism Top Chinese university warns students to avoid activism
Macron shows humbler side as rural protests loom in France Macron shows humbler side as rural protests loom in France

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Football Mauritania close to first Cup of Nations appearance
Lifestyle 5 great reasons to add Africa to your travel bucket list
Tech These are the top 10 games for your new PlayStation 4, according to critics (SNE)
Russia says France 'illegitimately' holding Indian Ocean island
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Former president alleges fraud in Madagascar vote
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Lifestyle 15 amazing amusement parks from around the world

World

In his final column for The Washington Post, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi perhaps presciently pleaded for greater freedom of expression in the Middle East
Khashoggi: From Saudi royal insider to open critic
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (R), pictured here with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon (L) October 15, 2018, says Seoul will not restart an industrial zone with the North until it moves to give up nuclear weapons
S.Korea says too early to restart industrial zone with North
Swiss Islamologist Tariq Ramadan wins bail while French authorities investigate allegations from two women that he raped them in 2009 and 2012
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan wins bail in France rape case
In his final column for The Washington Post, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi perhaps presciently pleaded for greater freedom of expression in the Middle East
Saudi prosecutor exonerates crown prince in Khashoggi murder
X
Advertisement