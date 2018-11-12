Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Marshall Islands leader survives no-confidence motion

The vote to topple Heine, the first and only elected female leader of a Pacific island nation, split parliament 16-16, one short of the 17 her opponents required.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hilda Heine alleges her opponents tried to oust her from the Marshall Islands presidency because she refused to support a tax haven mooted by China-backed business interests play Marshall Islands leader survives no-confidence motion (AFP)

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine narrowly survived a vote of no confidence Monday, seeing off a challenge she alleges was orchestrated by Chinese-backed business interests intent on undermining the Pacific nation's sovereignty.

The vote to topple Heine, the first and only elected female leader of a Pacific island nation, split parliament 16-16, one short of the 17 her opponents required.

In front of a packed public gallery, Heine and her allies spent 45 minutes defending the government's record, including claims from the opposition it had sullied the country's international reputation and eroded voting rights.

Once the vote was confirmed, Speaker Kenneth Kedi -- who had backed the no-confidence move -- congratulated Heine and declared parliament was in recess.

Heine said in the days leading up to the vote that the opposition's stated reasons for trying to unseat her were a "smokescreen" to cover their real motives.

She said the no-confidence motion was actually prompted by her government's refusal to back plans for an independently administered tax haven on an atoll within the Marshalls.

The proposed Rongelap Atoll Special Administrative Region (RASAR) is the brainchild of Cary Yan, a Chinese businessman and Marshall Islands citizen who launched the concept in Hong Kong earlier this year.

The idea is that the territory would be self governing and completely tax free, making it an attractive option for hi-tech firms.

Heine's government has rejected the proposal over concerns it could be vulnerable to money laundering and passport-for-sale scams.

She suggested last week that the RASAR could be a Trojan horse for China to take over part of her country.

The no-confidence vote was "an effort by certain foreign interests to take control of one of our atolls and turn it into a country within our own country," she told Radio New Zealand.

Beijing has used billions of dollars in investment to court influence with tiny island nations across the Pacific Ocean, a region considered strategically important as a maritime gateway to Asia.

Heine said she was determined to protect her country's sovereignty.

"We have to be cautious knowing what the geo-political situation is in the Pacific region," she said.

"I think it's important for the government to do its own due diligence and ensure that the sovereignty of the country is secure."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Call for open markets as world leaders gather in Singapore Call for open markets as world leaders gather in Singapore
149 killed as Yemen rebels hold back loyalists in Hodeida 149 killed as Yemen rebels hold back loyalists in Hodeida
Appeals trial opens in Sweden for Frenchman in Nobel rape scandal Appeals trial opens in Sweden for Frenchman in Nobel rape scandal
Crazy in love? The Japanese man 'married' to a hologram Crazy in love? The Japanese man 'married' to a hologram
Eastern Ukraine elects separatist leaders as West rejects polls Eastern Ukraine elects separatist leaders as West rejects polls
California wildfire toll matches deadliest ever with 29 victims California wildfire toll matches deadliest ever with 29 victims

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

UN rejects US bid to criticize Cuba and calls for end to embargo
In Taiwan Rescuers scour toppled buildings after quake
Guatemala No US pressure behind embassy move to Jerusalem - Foreign minister
In South Korea Hong Kong ship crew detained over oil transfer to North
European Union Panama, seven others to be removed from tax haven blacklist
Donald Trump Following US President, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem
Taiwan Navy stresses Central America ties with navy visit
In Taiwan Search for earthquake victims ends as toll rises to 17
France Benelux to propose EU aid for Africa in return for migrant help
Trump Following US president's lead, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem

World

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's visit to Saudi Arabia comes amid an international diplomatic crisis over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
UK's Hunt visits Gulf for Khashoggi, Yemen talks
Pins and needles were found stuck into Australian strawberries in September, sparking nationwide panic.
Ex-farm supervisor charged over Australia strawberry sabotage
'Mummy. Teacher. Taste Master.' An ad campaign for stock cubes has triggered debate about the role of women in Nigeria
Food ads stir questions in Nigeria about gender roles
Poland marked the nation's centenary Sunday with two competing parades
Poland risks controversy on independence centenary
X
Advertisement