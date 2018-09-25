Pulse.com.gh logo
Massoel in touch with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria


Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria

The abducted crew members are believed to be well and unharmed.

Massoel in touch with abductors of 12 foreigners in Nigeria play

Vessel belonging to Massoel Shipping (image used for illustrative purpose)

(Massoel Shipping)

A Swiss shipping company, Massoel Shipping, has disclosed that it is in contact with pirates that attacked its merchant vessel, the MV Glarus, while travelling Nigerian waters between Lagos and Port Harcourt, and abducted 12 crew members.

The pirates had boarded the ship and abducted the crew around 45 nautical miles south west of Bonny Island on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

According to an earlier company statement, the pirates boarded the Glarus by means of long ladders and cut the razor wire on deck to gain access to the vessel.

In a new statement issued by the company on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the abducted crew members are believed to be well and unharmed. The company stressed that the safe return of its crew is its "first and absolute priority".

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) disclosed that seven of the abducted victims are from the Philippines while the other five are nationalities of Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia and Bosnia.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

