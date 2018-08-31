Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

McCain returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye


McCain Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye

McCain's final visit to Washington, where he served in Congress for 35 years, will take place over two days.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US senator and two-time Republican presidential candidate John McCain returned to Washington for the final time on August 30 2018, ahead of services that will honor the former prisoner of war and elder American statesman play

US senator and two-time Republican presidential candidate John McCain returned to Washington for the final time on August 30 2018, ahead of services that will honor the former prisoner of war and elder American statesman

(AFP)

Americans prepared Friday to honor the late national icon John McCain, whose remains were to lay in state in the US Capitol as part of a momentous sendoff for the warrior-turned-politician.

Hundreds of members of Congress, including his 99 Senate colleagues, are expected to attend the ceremony, a somber Capitol Rotunda honor that has been accorded to just 30 Americans throughout the nation's history.

McCain's final visit to Washington, where he served in Congress for 35 years, will take place over two days.

It includes a memorial service Saturday during which former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- a Republican and Democrat who each ended McCain's White House dreams -- will deliver remarks.

The former aviator who spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and returned home to launch a respected political career that saw him win the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, will be buried Sunday at the US Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis, Maryland.

On Friday just before 11:00 am (1500 GMT), his coffin will be escorted into the Rotunda and placed on a wooden platform known as a catafalque, first used in 1865 to bear the casket of assassinated president Abraham Lincoln.

"John McCain was a giant of our time -- not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life," House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday.

McCain "was a patriot and was in service to our country his entire life. We're going to miss him," tweeted Senator Bob Corker, who like McCain has been an occasional critic of President Donald Trump.

The funeral services for McCain, who for months planned his farewell before he died Saturday at age 81 after a yearlong battle with cancer, is seen by many as a thinly veiled rebuke of Trump, whose open disdain for McCain has alarmed many.

Their bitter feud took root during Trump's 2016 campaign, when he said McCain was not a war hero.

The billionaire leader was not invited to the funeral or burial, and he is not scheduled to appear Friday in the Rotunda, where McCain's flag-draped coffin will be brought in by an honor guard.

Vice President Mike Pence will address the gathering instead, joining Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and National Security Advisor John Bolton in representing the administration.

McCain's widow Cindy and seven children, along with his 106-year-old mother Roberta McCain, will be present, along with his staff, state governors, diplomats and other dignitaries.

'Fairness, honesty, dignity'

McCain's remains were flown by military aircraft to Washington on Thursday from Arizona, which he has represented in Congress since his first election in 1982.

Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a stirring eulogy of his friend at a memorial ceremony in Phoenix, describing Arizona's adopted son as a "brother" and a "giant" whose belief in the soul of America helped give citizens their confidence and optimism.

Biden's words appeared at times aimed at striking a stark contrast between his former Senate colleague's integrity and conciliation and the state of political division that has been exacerbated under Trump.

Biden spoke of the values of "fairness, honesty, dignity, respect, giving hate no safe harbor, leaving no one behind and understanding that as Americans, we're part of something much bigger than ourselves."

Similar themes likely will be addressed when Pence, Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell deliver remarks in the Rotunda.

Members of the public will be welcome to pay their respects from 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Central African Republic: African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR Central African Republic African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR
France: Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters France Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters
Summer Time: EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change Summer Time EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change
Syrian Conflict: Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say Syrian Conflict Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say
Saxony: Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right Saxony Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right
Turkey: Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President says China making things...bullet

Related Articles

John McCain Political maverick and Trump: No love lost
Trump US President blasts Montenegro, questions NATO mutual defense
McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator
Helsinki Summit 'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over meeting with Putin
Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionaires
John McCain American war hero and political maverick, dead at 81
John McCain 5 major dates in the life of late US Senator
Justice Anthony Kennedy Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires
John McCain Hanoi Hilton jailor recalls 'stubborn' POW
John McCain War hero unbridled titan of American politics

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

A Syrian rebel fighter in Kafr Zita on August 30, 2018, as rebels prepare for a regime assault on Idlib province
In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault
Chemnitz in eastern Germany has hit the headlines in the past week over a wave of racist violence pitting far-right protesters against police
Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence
The lira has lost nearly 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of this year
Currency Crisis Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira
Coffee sales for both teachers and students will be banned in schools across South Korea from September
In South Korea Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools