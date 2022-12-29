Meet Julia – a compassionate girl whose love and care for animals knows no bounds

Julia is a compassionate girl and is now beloved online due to her lovefor animals, witty ways with words and always ready to defend her actions.

On December 6 she arrived home from school with a raven in hand. She found the wounded raven on her way back from school and decided to help it. Her mother, who was at home,caught everything and broadcasted it live on Facebook.

The video was then copied by a tiktoker justice_six. As he posted it on Tiktok the video blew up. It has now been viewed over a million times and liked over 200,000 times. The encounter shows the contrast between how she sees the world and how her mom sees the world.

Julia, born Julia Nana Ama Serwaa Johannes in Accra on September 26, 2009, to a Ghanaian mom and a German fathermoved with her family to a small German city called Heilbronnwhen she was 5 years old. Heilbronn is in the wine production region of Baden-Wurttemberg. It is about 60 kilometres from Stuttgart, home of the famous Mercedes-Benz.

Julia had always had a love for animals. In Ghana she had dogs and birds as pets, however she was never allowed outside the gate of her home to play and roam in her free time because her parents always told her it was dangerous.

Life in this village was idyllic and safe. It was a world so different from her life in Accra, here the inhabitants did not lock their doors. Wide open space of woodland and vineyards. Free from the world of burglar-proof windows, heavy security door, wire mesh on walls etc, Julia began to explore the beauty of the world around her.

One day while playing in her backyard, she found a wounded bird. Knowing that her mom had a fear of animal she sneaked the bird to her bedroom and kept her in a box. She then stole food from her mom’s kitchen and nested the bird back to health in about a week.

Her mom however found the bird and told her to let it go. It broke her heart and she cried but she knew it was the right thing to do. So, she did, but that did not stop her from leaving her heart open to all other creatures she found in the wide-open space of the vineyards regions of Heilbronn. She has since rescued squirrels, hedgehog, and several birds.

