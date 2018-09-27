Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October

news

The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, has said that she will embark on her first extended solo international mission to Ghana, in October 2018.

Mrs Trump disclosed that she will visit 4 countries in Africa. These countries are Malawi, Kenya, Egypt, and Ghana.

She made this known at a reception for the spouses of foreign leaders and others participating in the annual U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (September 26, 2018).

"October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa," the Associated Press (AP) reported Mrs. Trump as saying during brief remarks to several dozen guests in a reception room in a building near U.N. headquarters.

She added that she will use the visit to promote her “Be Best” child welfare initiative throughout Africa.

The “Be Best” initiative was launched earlier this year to focus on overall child well-being, with an emphasis on opioid addiction and online behaviour.

The countries on her itinerary have worked closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is helping organize the trip.

"Whether it is education, drug addiction, hunger, online safety or bullying, poverty or disease, it is too often children who are hit first, and hardest, across the globe," Mrs. Trump said.

"Each of us hails from a country with its own unique challenges, but I know in my heart we are united by our commitment to raising the next generation to be happy, healthy and morally responsible adults."

She offered no details on her activities in each country and did not say when she would be returning to Washington.