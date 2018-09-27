Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October


Flotus Melania Trump to visit Ghana in October

  • Published:
US First Lady Melania Trump said that Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt have worked alongside USAID in making progress towards overcoming development challenges play

US First Lady Melania Trump said that Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt have worked alongside USAID in making progress towards overcoming development challenges

(AFP)

The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, has said that she will embark on her first extended solo international mission to Ghana, in October 2018.

Mrs Trump disclosed that she will visit 4 countries in Africa. These countries are Malawi, Kenya, Egypt, and Ghana.

She made this known at a reception for the spouses of foreign leaders and others participating in the annual U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (September 26, 2018).

READ ALSO: Don’t expect “overnight” construction of factories – Alan

"October 1 will mark the first day of my solo visit to four beautiful and very different countries in Africa," the Associated Press (AP) reported Mrs. Trump as saying during brief remarks to several dozen guests in a reception room in a building near U.N. headquarters.

She added that she will use the visit to promote her “Be Best” child welfare initiative throughout Africa.

The “Be Best” initiative was launched earlier this year to focus on overall child well-being, with an emphasis on opioid addiction and online behaviour.

The countries on her itinerary have worked closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is helping organize the trip.

READ ALSO: U.S.-China trade war can hurt Ghana – Akufo-Addo

"Whether it is education, drug addiction, hunger, online safety or bullying, poverty or disease, it is too often children who are hit first, and hardest, across the globe," Mrs. Trump said.

"Each of us hails from a country with its own unique challenges, but I know in my heart we are united by our commitment to raising the next generation to be happy, healthy and morally responsible adults."

She offered no details on her activities in each country and did not say when she would be returning to Washington.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Zimbabwe: German tourist trampled to death by elephant In Zimbabwe German tourist trampled to death by elephant
In Dubai: Diamond-trimmed stilettos go on sale for $17 mn In Dubai Diamond-trimmed stilettos go on sale for $17 mn
Xi, Trump: US-China ties sour as both leaders' friendship fades Xi, Trump US-China ties sour as both leaders' friendship fades
Maldives Election: Opposition seeks foreign help for transition Maldives Election Opposition seeks foreign help for transition
Flood Disaster: Death toll climbs in Nigeria flooding: relief agency Flood Disaster Death toll climbs in Nigeria flooding: relief agency
Chile: Country launches immense scenic route connecting 17 national parks Chile Country launches immense scenic route connecting 17 national parks

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
2 In Tunisia 4 killed in torrential rainsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet
5 The Pentagon US to pull some Patriots from Middle East: Officialbullet
6 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM says declines UNESCO invitationbullet
7 Trump China 'doesn't want me to win' upcoming pollsbullet
8 In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners...bullet
9 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to...bullet
10 Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger Instagram co-founders...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Former speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, is one of nine separatists placed in provisional detention on charges of rebellion over their role in Catalonia's failed bid to break from Spain in October 2017
Catalan Spain furious over Flemish letter to separatist
French President Emmanuel Macron was determined to make EU reform a reality but it has proved tough going over the past year
Macron's EU Vision How has it fared 12 months on?
US President Donald Trump tells the UN Security Council that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants 'peace and prosperity' but sanctions are still needed to ensure denuclearization
Trump US President tells UN that Kim wants peace but presses sanctions
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 26, 2018 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
Donald Trump US President pledges new Middle East peace plan within months
X
Advertisement