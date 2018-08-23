Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mexico, US close to a deal on NAFTA overhaul


Mexico US close to a deal on NAFTA overhaul

Mexico and the United States are close to finalizing a preliminary agreement on a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which would let the third partner, Canada, sign on to the agreement, Mexico's lead negotiator said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (L) and Economy chief Ildefonso Guajardo, as they leave talks in Washington to update NAFTA on August 22, 2018 play

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (L) and Economy chief Ildefonso Guajardo, as they leave talks in Washington to update NAFTA on August 22, 2018

(AFP)

Mexico and the United States are close to finalizing a preliminary agreement on a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which would let the third partner, Canada, sign on to the agreement, Mexico's lead negotiator said Wednesday.

Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said he hoped to conclude "in the next few hours or days" bilateral talks with US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer. The talks were going into their fifth week between the two sides in Washington.

"It could be that we end everything between the United States and Mexico this week," told reporters Jesus Seade, delegate to the NAFTA negotiations of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who also is in the talks.

"Canada has yet to come on board, we must not rush, but we are already close," he added, noting that difficult issues that were planned to be dealt with are being addressed.

Among them, he mentioned the thorny "extinction clause" proposed by the United States.

It would force the treaty to be reviewed every five years. Both Mexico and Canada oppose that.

Seade said he was optimistic about reaching a new NAFTA before the self-imposed deadline of August 29.

The United States and Mexico are keen to seal a new deal before Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto hands over power to Lopez Obrador on December 1, and for that to happen, the US Congress must be notified 90 days in advance.

Canada's top diplomat and chief NAFTA negotiator, Chrystia Freeland, said she was encouraged by the progress reached.

The three countries have been negotiating for a year to save the free trade agreement that US President Donald Trump considers disastrous for his country. NAFTA has been in effect almost 25 years.

Guajardo and Lighthizer began meeting at the end of July after negotiations between the three partners stalled in May.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: 103 cases reported in DRC – UN Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UN
In Libya: Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy In Libya Government refuses to take migrants rejected by Italy
Trump: Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would 'crash' economy
United Nations: UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America
Morocco: Migrants who stormed border sent back Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
Google: Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran Google Company blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit...bullet
5 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
6 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in...bullet
9 Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injuredbullet
10 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump calls on Republican leaders to fund US-Mexico border wall following the death of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts
Tech Mollie Tibbetts' death is being used to push debunked ideas about illegal immigration and violent crime
Politics Beto O’Rourke is quickly becoming a national figure for Democrats at a time when the party has no clear leader
Strategy If you shopped at these 16 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen
Strategy 7 times customers turned on the companies they once loved
Politics The US and Mexico are getting close to a massive new trade agreement, but the whole thing could still fall apart
Strategy There's a church in Mexico where Coca-Cola is used in religious ceremonies
Finance Stocks close mixed as legal worries in Washington hang over historic day on Wall Street
Finance Stocks close mixed as legal worries in Washington hang over historic day on Wall Street

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act on "terrorists" inside his country
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State calls on Pakistan's Khan to act against 'terrorists'
The migrants were rescued by the Diciotti vessel overnight on August 15 in a new drama that has sparked a political row within Italy while also prompting Salvini to renew accusations that fellow EU states were shirking their responsibilities
European Union Italy's Salvini accuses EU partners of inaction over migrant boat
The US has a $25 million bounty on the head of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Islamic State US-led coalition says IS leadership 'irrelevant'
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, has been in an Iranian prison for more than two years
In Tehran UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe allowed out of jail