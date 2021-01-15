Exiled Lawyer Dr. Mguna Miguna has sent an early congratulatory message to Uganda’s presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine as election results continue to stream in.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Miguna alleged that Bobi Wine is going to win the election by a landslide, but unfortunately President Yoweri Museveni will steal the election in order to remain in power.

“This is to congratulate Bobi Wine for a campaign bravely executed. We know Boni Wine will win by a landslide but despot Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will steal the election and try to impose himself. Ugandans must continue the RESISTANCE until VICTORY. #PowerToThePeople #RevolutionNow” said Miguna Miguna.

Miguna Miguna and Bobi Wine

On Friday morning, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni had taken a significant early lead in the presidential race, according to preliminary results released by the electoral commission.

Museveni had garnered 1,536,205 votes (65.02%), while his main rival Bobi Wine, had 647,146 votes (27.39%) from 8,310 polling stations. The country has a total of 34,684 polling stations.

