Mike Adenuga receives 3rd highest national honour in six years


Mike Adenuga Globacom boss receives 3rd highest national honour in six years

Adenuga's third national honour was bestowed on him by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria.

  • Published:
Adenuga's third national honour was bestowed on him by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria.

(TheCable)
Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr has received his third highest national honour in the last six years across West Africa and Europe.

The third national honour was bestowed on the African billionaire by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria.

Macron conferred France's highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour on Mike Adenuga, in Ikoyi Lagos.

The conferment by Macron makes Adenuga the first Nigerian to be decorated with the award in the history of France.

Adenuga's other national honours

In September 2012, Adenuga was honoured with Nigeria’s highest honour for a civilian who is not in government, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The honour was bestowed on Adenuga by ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

play Ghana’s President John Mahama, congratulating the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga after his decoration with Ghana’s highest national civilian honour, the Companion Of The Star Of Ghana (CSG) in Accra on Saturday. (Pulse gh)

 

Four years after - October 2016 - ex-President John Dramani Mahama conferred the honour of Companion Of The Star of Ghana -the highest civil honour in Ghana on Adenuga.

ALSO READ: Mahama decorates Adenuga with highest national award

Why France honoured Adenuga - Macron

President Macron explained why the French government decided to confer the country’s highest honour on Adenuga.

The French president said Adenuga is “a true role model for Africa” who has contributed immensely to the growth of the African and French economy.

Adenuga was also applauded by Macron for promoting the French language and culture in Nigeria while Adenuga's daughter, Bella Disu, was commended for conceiving, coordinating and executing the Alliance Française project.

