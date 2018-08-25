Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend Rohingya


Rohingya Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people

Rohingya militants whose deadly attacks last year spurred the ruthless Myanmar army crackdown that drove 700,000 of the minority into Bangladesh said Saturday it acted to "defend" the Muslim group from persecution.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army says it has "the legitimate right" to protect the Rohingya and ensure their "return to our ancestral land with safety and dignity" play

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army says it has "the legitimate right" to protect the Rohingya and ensure their "return to our ancestral land with safety and dignity"

(AFP)

Rohingya militants whose deadly attacks last year spurred the ruthless Myanmar army crackdown that drove 700,000 of the minority into Bangladesh said Saturday it acted to "defend" the Muslim group from persecution.

It is unclear whether the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has any broad support after its role in sparking the humanitarian calamity that has befallen the Rohingya, one million of whom now languish in refugee camps across the border.

The militant group said it had "the legitimate right" to protect the Rohingya and ensure their "return to our ancestral land with safety and dignity" in a statement posted on Twitter.

Thousands of Rohingya in Myanmar are estimated to have been killed in the military response to ARSA's attacks on police posts last August.

Survivors entering Bangladesh's refugee camps carried harrowing accounts of rape, mass killings and arson overseen by the military and ethnic Rakhine villagers -- acts the international community have likened to ethnic cleansing.

The army maintains that their reaction was proportionate to the terrorist threat posed by ARSA, a stance reiterated on Tuesday by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who blamed the group for the crisis and spoke in praise of the military.

Myanmar also alleges that ARSA massacred scores of Hindu villagers on the same day the military crackdown began, an accusation the militants have "categorically" denied.

But they have claimed responsibility for other attacks, including a January ambush which wounded two police officers and their driver.

Any uptick in violence will deepen concerns from refugees about the repatriation deal Myanmar and Bangladesh signed earlier this year.

Fewer than 200 Rohingya have returned to Myanmar while the vast majority refuse to return without assurances of their safety.

But Dhaka has insisted that the Rohingya will not remain in the camps for long.

Drug smuggling and human trafficking has plagued the southern Bangladeshi town of Cox's Bazar as its population has ballooned, with gangs preying on desperate refugees, selling young women into the sex trade and recruiting mules to move methamphetamine.

ARSA's statement Saturday urged refugees to refrain from "indulging and trading in drugs, human trafficking and violence".

Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged protests in Bangladesh Saturday to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown in Myanmar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Scott Morrison: Business as usual for Australian economy under new PM Scott Morrison Business as usual for Australian economy under new PM
Rohingya: 1 year on: Daily struggle makes people forget wounds and worries Rohingya 1 year on: Daily struggle makes people forget wounds and worries
In Peru: Residents fear Venezuelan migrant surge despite curbs In Peru Residents fear Venezuelan migrant surge despite curbs
In Bangladesh: Rohingya mark 'black day' one year after Myanmar violence In Bangladesh Rohingya mark 'black day' one year after Myanmar violence
Pope Francis: Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple' Pope Francis Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple'
In Ireland: Litany of Catholic abuse scandals In Ireland Litany of Catholic abuse scandals

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
5 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with...bullet
6 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
7 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
8 Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would...bullet
9 Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent backbullet
10 Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UNbullet

Related Articles

World For Rohingya, years of torture at the hands of a neighbor
In Myanmar Forgotten 129,000 Rohingya languish in camps
Myanmar Body of evidence: Rohingya scars testify to crackdown
In Myanmar Verdict in case against Reuters journalists due next week
Kofi Annan The UN's 'rock star' secretary-general
In Myanmar US sanctions military commanders over Rohingya abuses
In Rohingya Myanmar says request for ICC probe in crisis 'meritless'
Human Rights Watch Bangladesh must improve conditions for Rohingya, scrap island plan - HRW

Top Videos

1 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
2 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

The late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet hid nearly $20 million in a series of complex financial operations from 1981, using a number of false identities
In Chile Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets
Catalonia's deposed president Carles Puigdemont is in Edinburgh to take part in international diplomatic forum Beyond Borders
Puigdemont Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland
PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi addresses a press conference in the West Bank town of Ramallah on February 24, 2015
Donald Trump US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country
In Brazil More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day