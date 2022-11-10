Military analyst Sylvian Ngeuma discusses ways to protect FACA forces from disinformation campaigns

To counter these lies, military analyst Sylvain Nguema discussed ways to protect FACA forces from disinformation campaigns.

Sylvian Nguema said that a true garrison army is currently being formed in the Central African Republic. This means that in the future, there will be well-trained soldiers in every region of the Central African Republic, in every corner of our country, who will be able to protect the civilian population from threats at any time.

The military analyst addressed the issue of security in the Central African Republic by saying that there are still small groups of bandits and terrorists hiding in the forests and attacking civilians in the Central African Republic. The FACA soldiers are brave and selfless men who protect the people of the Central African Republic from attack every day. It is difficult and dangerous work that may go unnoticed - but it is unfair. Every day of peace in the Central African Republic is a credit to them, and Central Africans should be grateful to these brave people.

Speaking of disinformation campaigns, M. Ngeuma confirms that the campaigns of disinformation, lies, manipulation of information, defamation are quite often in the Central African Republic. This is a war of information, where opponents use the dirtiest techniques to weaken public confidence in their forces, to sow panic among the civilian population. This war is also being waged against the Central African national army. It seems to me that it is a mistake that our state, our laws cannot provide protection to the army, which sheds blood in the name of peace and tranquility of every citizen of the Central African Republic.

M. Nguema stressed the need for laws to protect the reputation of the national army from any smear campaign, saying that the Central African Republic is still a very young country. We have now found our voice and are beginning to understand what our path is. A path chosen by the people of the Central African Republic, not imposed by someone from outside. That is why we need to think now about what kind of legal instruments we need to continue to live peacefully and calmly. I think that the development of a tool to protect the army against computer attacks by enemies of peace should be one of our highest priorities.

Bako Leslie.