Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


More evacuations as 8th victim found in French building collapse

Rescue workers Friday pulled an eighth body from the rubble of two dilapidated buildings which collapsed in the southern French city of Marseille, as residents were evacuated and nearby buildings inspected.

  • Published:
Firemen inspecting buildings near the site where two dilapidated buildings suddenly collapsed this week in the centre of Marseille, southern France play

Firemen inspecting buildings near the site where two dilapidated buildings suddenly collapsed this week in the centre of Marseille, southern France

(AFP)

Rescue workers Friday pulled an eighth body from the rubble of two dilapidated buildings which collapsed in the southern French city of Marseille, as residents were evacuated and nearby buildings inspected.

Officials had feared five residents and three visitors were in one of the buildings which suddenly crumbled Monday morning in a working-class district just a few steps from the bustling port.

The second building had been condemned and boarded up because of safety risks, while a third partially collapsed during Monday's search operation.

Dozens of residents on the Rue d'Aubagne were evacuated as workers carefully searched the site, fearful that more destabilised buildings would fall.

At one point the search was halted as two more buildings at risk of falling on rescuers were carefully torn down.

Evacuations continued Friday as firemen widened their inspections of nearby buildings in the Noailles neighbourhood, where residents say their complaints about unsafe and unsanitary housing had fallen on deaf ears for years.

On Thursday night, the city lodged 236 people in hotels after they were ordered to leave their homes, a city hall spokesman said.

Angry residents and housing advocates plan to stage a silent march Saturday afternoon, accusing the city of ignoring their warnings about worrisome cracks in their buildings and other risks.

But Mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin Friday again rejected claims his administration had ignored residents' complaints, saying the city has been engaged in housing renewal projects for years.

"Today, faced with such a disaster, everyone wants a scapegoat," he told a press conference. "Naturally, a city's mayor is always held responsible for everything."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Lifestyle I tried a cup of the 'most expensive coffee in the world' — here's why it's a tourist trap you shouldn't buy into
Football Paris Saint-Germain promise racial profiling report by next week
Sports French super club Paris Saint-Germain admits young players were racially profiled at the club
Politics The stories of 10 famous people who served in World War 1
History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations
Good news for Kenyan farmers after one of the biggest supermarkets in the United Kingdom starts stocking French beans from western Kenya
Sports Top 10 football superstars who should be playing for African countries
Sports 19-year-old French wunderkind Kylian Mbappé reportedly demanded a private jet as part of his $200 million signing to Paris Saint-Germain

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
X
Advertisement