Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

More than 700 arrested in Brazil over femicide


In Brazil More than 700 arrested over femicide

More than 700 people accused of committing or planning murders -- in large part against women -- were arrested Friday in a coordinated sweep across Brazil.

  • Published:
Some 5,000 Brazilian police officers took part in the crackdown against people accused of committing or planning murders play

Some 5,000 Brazilian police officers took part in the crackdown against people accused of committing or planning murders

(AFP/File)

More than 700 people accused of committing or planning murders -- in large part against women -- were arrested Friday in a coordinated sweep across Brazil.

Some 5,000 police officers took part in the crackdown, which was launched in July, with numbers of arrests expected to go as high as 1,000 by the end of the day, the public security ministry said.

The sweep was part of government efforts to respond to ever-rising violent crime in Brazil, including a sharp increase in femicide, or murders specifically targeting women.

By midday, 643 adults and 61 adolescents had been detained across 17 Brazilian states, authorities said.

"What matters to us is protecting lives and above all combating femicide, this terrible and unacceptable crime," said public security minister Raul Jungmann.

"Some crimes are more serious and repugnant, especially those against women."

A respected annual report released this month by the non-profit Brazilian Forum for Public Security found a six percent increase in murders of women in 2017.

These included 1,133 deaths as a result of femicide, or victims being deliberately targeted because they were women. The 60,018 rapes were up more than eight percent compared to 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Russia: Trolls spread misinformation in vaccine debate In Russia Trolls spread misinformation in vaccine debate
Gulf Of Guinea: Missing tanker with 19 Georgian and Russian sailors found Gulf Of Guinea Missing tanker with 19 Georgian and Russian sailors found
How to make karaoke lyrics: How to make a karaoke video with lyrics using PowerPoint How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics using PowerPoint
In Tehran: 'Light at end of tunnel' for UK-Iranian woman held In Tehran 'Light at end of tunnel' for UK-Iranian woman held
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor calls for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
In Lithuania: Netanyahu honours Holocaust victims, ancestors In Lithuania Netanyahu honours Holocaust victims, ancestors

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
5 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with...bullet
8 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in...bullet
9 Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would...bullet
10 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet

Related Articles

Tech San Francisco has a ‘Poop Patrol’ to deal with its feces problem, and workers make more than $184,000 a year in salary and benefits
Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGS
Lula da Silva Brazil's former president becomes double-edged sword for the left
Amadioha vs Sango A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder
Football Doping ban freeze lifted on Peru's Guerrero
Finance Brazil's currency is getting slammed as a jailed candidate leads its presidential polls
Tech The tastiest, most surprising foods you can eat on the keto diet
United Nations UN panel slashes 2018 growth forecast for Latin America

Top Videos

1 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

US National Security Advisor John Bolton's comments about the possibility of land swaps between Servia and Kosovo signal a shift in the US position
Trump Top President aide says US open to Kosovo-Serbia border changes
Pope Francis, pictured August 22, 2018, is due to arrive in Ireland for a historic two-day visit, but the Vatican's chief spokesman suggested that the pontiff would not be announcing specific measures to remedy the sexual abuse scandal
Vatican City Catholic abuse scandal a 'cultural problem'
The monsoon rains upon which farmers in the southwestern state depend for their food and livelihoods dumped two-and-a-half times the normal amount of water across the state last week, according to Indian meteorologists
In India Devastating rains match climate change forecasts
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, seen here in a handout picture released by his office on July 20, 2018, has been accused of a crackdown on dissent
In Egypt Government arrests former diplomat and six others: lawyer