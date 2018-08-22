Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests


Mohammed VI Morocco king pardons 188 people linked to Hirak protests

The other pardons concern people sentenced in connection with the demonstrations in the disadvantaged region, according to the Moroccan press.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The jailing of the 'Hirak' protestors in June sparked demonstrations over the harsh sentences play

The jailing of the 'Hirak' protestors in June sparked demonstrations over the harsh sentences

(AFP/File)

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has pardoned a total of 188 people linked to the "Hirak" protest movement on the occasion of Islam's Eid al-Adha religious feast, the National Council on Human Rights said Tuesday.

The council initially reported that royal pardons had been granted to 11 activists serving sentences of two to three years in prison for their part in the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement" whose protests rocked the northern Rif region in 2016-2017.

The other pardons concern people sentenced in connection with the demonstrations in the disadvantaged region, according to the Moroccan press.

It was not immediately possible to get confirmation from the justice ministry, which published the list of people granted royal pardons.

The social unrest linked to Hirak began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests demanding more development in the neglected Rif region and railing against corruption and unemployment.

The pardoned Hirak detainees were immediately released and the rights council has begun coordinating with local authorities in various cities to prepare for their return home, according to a council official.

A Casablanca court on June 26 sentenced 53 Hirak members to prison terms ranging from one year to 20 years. The severity of the punishment sparked anger and protests, along with appeals for royal clemency.

The total number of convictions tied to Hirak are not known, but the protests have led to more than 400 arrests, the rights council says.

Social issues

The movement's leader Nasser Zafzafi, sentenced with three companions to 20 years in prison for threatening the security of the state, was not among those on the pardon list. Nor was journalist Hamid el Mahdaoui, sentenced to three years for covering the events.

The defendants in the Casablanca trial have appealed and the hearing is scheduled for October.

Amnesty International has called for the verdicts and sentences to be overturned "due to the unfair nature of their trials". Authorities have said the trials were fair.

The 2016 protests began when fisherman Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death in a rubbish truck, while he was apparently trying to retrieve swordfish seized by authorities as it was caught out of season.

Subsequent unrest in the Rif region, where the marginalised Berber ethnic group is the majority, focused on social issues as demonstrators demanded jobs and development.

Morocco is marked by glaring social and territorial inequalities, against a backdrop of high unemployment among young people.

In 2017, the north African kingdom was ranked 123 out of 188 countries on the UN's Human Development Index.

Royal pardons are traditionally handed down at major holidays.

Mohamed VI also pardoned 522 people for Youth Day on Tuesday which is also the birthday of the monarch, who turned 55.

On Monday, the anniversary of "the revolution of the king and the people", he had also granted 428 pardons, including for 22 Salafists convicted of extremism or terrorism but who had volunteered for a "Reconciliation" reintegration programme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Austria: Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

In Morocco Migrants dreaming of Spain live off dump
Antonio Guterres UN disputes Morocco's claims of incursions in W. Sahara
In Morocco Crush near country's Essaouira kills at least 15: ministry
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi prince meets Macron amid regional tensions
In Morocco Citizens pray for rain as 'mercy from God'
In Morocco One year on, tensions simmer in neglected city
After Mugabe The oldest world leaders
In Madrid Saudi crown prince arrives on last stop of global tour
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince meets Spain king as warship sale mooted
Mohammed VI Morocco king urges 'urgent action' on social problems

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Liviu Dragnea -- widely seen as Romania's most influential politician -- was unable to run for prime minister because of a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding