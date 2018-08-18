Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

N. Korea urges Trump to be 'bold' on denuclearisation


Trump N. Korea urges US President to be 'bold' on denuclearisation

North Korean state media blamed Donald Trump's political opponents for the "deadlock" over denuclearisation on Saturday, urging the US President to act boldly to make progress on the thorny issue.

  • Published:
North Korea has accused the US of failing to reciprocate a series of its 'goodwill measures' play

North Korea has accused the US of failing to reciprocate a series of its 'goodwill measures'

(AFP/File)

North Korean state media blamed Donald Trump's political opponents for the "deadlock" over denuclearisation on Saturday, urging the US President to act boldly to make progress on the thorny issue.

Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un held a groundbreaking summit in Singapore in June, which the US leader touted as a historic breakthrough.

At the meeting the pair struck a vague agreement to denuclearise the Korean peninsula, but there has been little movement since.

Meanwhile the North has criticised Washington for its "gangster-like" and "unilateral" demands for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang's atomic arsenal.

On Saturday Rodong Sinmun, the North's most prominent daily, praised Trump for seeking to improve US-North Korea ties and achieve world peace, which it said would be the "feat of the century".

"However, he faces too many opponents," it said in a signed commentary.

The newspaper said Democrats and even some Republicans are hampering Trump's efforts for their own partisan interests while media hostile to Trump are undermining his policies.

It accused bureaucrats and Trump's aides of "speaking and moving in contradiction to the president's will" and "distorting facts and covering up his eyes and ears in order to mislead him to a wrong decision".

North Korea has demanded that America agree to declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War, accusing the US of failing to reciprocate a series of its "goodwill measures".

These include ending its nuclear and missile testing, the destruction of a nuclear testing site and handing over the remains of US troops killed in the Korean War.

When Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April for their first summit, they agreed to push for a declaration of an end to the Korean War this year.

But US officials insist denuclearisation of the North should be realised before such an event takes place.

Trump's political opponents are "raising their voice, dismissing the Singapore joint statement and boycotting a declaration of an end to the war", Rodong Sinmun said.

"The current deadlock in the DPRK-US relations requires President Trump's bold decision," it added.

It also urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to brush aside speculation from opponents over the North's intentions.

Pompeo, who is preparing for his fourth visit to the North, said Thursday his team was "continuing to make progress" with the North, expressing hope that "we can make a big step here before too long".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In South Korea: Families gather on eve of rare reunion In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunion
Saudi Arabia: More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage Saudi Arabia More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Iran: Country announces new fighter jet Iran Country announces new fighter jet
Israel: Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence Israel Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence
Genoa Bridge Collapse: Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up Genoa Bridge Collapse Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up
Kofi Annan: Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend' Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN...bullet
5 Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former...bullet
6 In Venezuela Government relaunches currency, analysts warn of...bullet
7 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean...bullet
8 Genoa Bridge Collapse Italy buries victims as outrage simmersbullet
9 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
10 In Mexico Marines seizes record 50 tons of methbullet

Related Articles

Finance The midterm elections could paralyze a key instrument of Trump's agenda for the US economy
Politics Things got ugly when a Republican strategist accused a former CIA analyst of earning 'more money' with his security clearance
Politics Trump reportedly plans to yank more security clearances to distract from negative news cycles
United States Government suspends financing for Syria stabilization projects
Tech HBO gave an official series order to its first superhero TV show, 'Watchmen,' and shared its all-star cast
Politics Melania reportedly bought modern furniture for the White House, and then Trump replaced it while she was gone with gilded, 'Louis XIV' style pieces
Politics Trump reportedly warned Melania against launching an anti-cyberbullying campaign because of his own Twitter habits, but she insisted on doing it anyway
Politics A Melania source explains the meaning behind the controversial 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' jacket she wore on a trip to visit immigrant children
Politics Trump's newest plan to reshape Wall Street may sound familiar — because Hillary Clinton had the same idea

Top Videos

1 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
2 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

The man accused of crashing his car into the security barriers surrounding Britain's Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018 (pictured), will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
In UK Parliament attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Seif al-Din Mohamed Mostafa is accused of hijacking an EgyptAir plane and forcing it to divert to Cyprus
In Egypt Man accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
A translator prepares to help Muslim pilgrims in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on August 17, 2018, ahead of the start of the hajj pilgrimage
In Mecca Lost in translation? Not for Muslim hajj pilgrims
Pencho Valkov was one of the Bulgarian soldiers who took part in the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968
In Bulgaria Memories of Prague Spring: 'We weren't aggressors'