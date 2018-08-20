Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Netanyahu and top Trump aide call on Europe to pressure Iran


Trump Netanyahu and top US President aide call on Europe to pressure Iran

John Bolton arrived in Israel on Sunday for three days of talks expected to focus mainly on Iran and its presence in Syria.

  • Published:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with John Bolton, US national security adviser, in Jerusalem on August 20, 2018 play

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with John Bolton, US national security adviser, in Jerusalem on August 20, 2018

(POOL/AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump's national security adviser met in Jerusalem Monday and called on European nations to do more to pressure Iran.

John Bolton arrived in Israel on Sunday for three days of talks expected to focus mainly on Iran and its presence in Syria.

Netanyahu strongly urged Trump to withdraw from the nuclear deal between Israel's main enemy Iran and world powers, and the US president did so in May, resulting in the reimposition of sanctions.

Israel and the United States have been closely aligned on their approach to Iran since Trump took office.

"I frankly believe that all countries who care about peace and security in the Middle East should follow America's lead and ratchet up the pressure on Iran," Netanyahu told journalists.

"Because the greater the pressure on Iran, the greater the chance that the regime will roll back its aggression. And everybody should join this effort."

The comments were a veiled reference to European countries, which are seeking to save the nuclear deal and have vowed to keep providing Iran with the economic benefits it received from the accord.

They argue that the nuclear deal is working as intended in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons for now.

Bolton said "it's a question of the highest importance for the United States that Iran never get a deliverable nuclear weapons capability."

"It's why President Trump withdrew from the wretched Iran nuclear deal," he said, speaking alongside Netanyahu.

"It's why we've worked with our friends in Europe to convince them of the need to take stronger steps against the Iranian nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programme."

The United States and Israel argue the deal was too limited in scope and timeframe while also allowing Iran to finance militant activities in the region due to the lifting of sanctions.

Bolton's trip will also take him later in the week to Ukraine and Geneva, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Thursday.

The meeting in Geneva is a follow-up to Trump's highly controversial July summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, according to the White House.

Iran is backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war along with Russia and Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

Netanyahu has pledged to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in neighbouring Syria, and a series of recent strikes that have killed Iranians there have been attributed to Israel.

He has also pressed Putin to guarantee that Iranian forces in Syria and their allies, such as Hezbollah, will be kept far away from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Iran Defence: Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jet Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jet
In Indonesia: Aid agencies rush to help survivors of deadly Lombok quakes In Indonesia Aid agencies rush to help survivors of deadly Lombok quakes
Hizmet: Turkish school in C. Africa fights Ankara's shutdown bid Hizmet Turkish school in C. Africa fights Ankara's shutdown bid
Jeremy Hunt: Britain urges US, Europe to 'go further' in countering Russia Jeremy Hunt Britain urges US, Europe to 'go further' in countering Russia
Giuseppe Conte: Italy's populists ride wave of anger after Genoa tragedy Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after Genoa tragedy
Google: Company sued for unwanted tracking of phone locations Google Company sued for unwanted tracking of phone locations

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
4 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after Genoa...bullet
5 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
6 In Paris Armed robbers flee with luxury watches after heistbullet
7 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to land...bullet
8 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
9 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious...bullet
10 Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'bullet

Related Articles

Nuclear Deal Iran dismisses US talks offer as Trump reimposes sanctions
In Gaza Truce largely holds after Israeli strikes over soldier death
In West Bank Prince William speaks of Palestinian 'country'
Israel Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence
In Britain Prince William heads for historic Middle East tour
United Nations Members defend rights council after US pullout
Trump US President, Iran drama escalates -- via Twitter
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Erdogan Turkish President calls Israel 'fascist' in new Netanyahu row
Iran-US Tension FM Javad Zarif says Trump, Bin Salman, Netanyahu are 'isolated'

Top Videos

1 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

US First Lady Melania Trump, seen here during a visit to a children's hospital in Nashville in July 2018, previously traveled solo to Canada and has made several trips with her husband
Melania Trump US first lady to make solo Africa trip
This handout photo obtained August 20, 2018 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows Chinese national Ruochen “Tony” Liao, age 28 of Santa Ana, California. He was abducted in San Gabriel, California on July 16, 2018, according to witnesses
Ruochen "Tony" Liao Chinese national kidnapped in US, held for $2 million ransom
Outgoing UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein says that the job is to be a voice for victims of abuses
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein Departing UN rights chief says successor must be just as loud
Zuma's time in office is now under investigation for 'state capture' - the alleged looting of state assets
Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former president