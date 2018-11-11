Pulse.com.gh logo
Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his decision to enable Qatar to bring $15 million into Hamas-controlled Gaza for salaries, saying it would calm tensions and prevent a Palestinian humanitarian crisis.

A Palestinian woman counts her money after receiving her salary in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 9, 2018 play

A Palestinian woman counts her money after receiving her salary in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 9, 2018

(AFP)

Netanyahu's remarks late Saturday were his first on the issue since Israel allowed the cash to be transferred to the enclave controlled by Hamas, considered not only by the Jewish state but also the United States and European Union as a terrorist movement.

"I'm doing what I can, in coordination with the security elements, to return quiet to the southern communities, but also to prevent a humanitarian crisis," Netanyahu said, referring to Israeli towns near the Gaza border and deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said the Israeli security establishment supported the move and that ministers in his security cabinet approved it.

"We held serious discussions," he said ahead of his flight to Paris, where he will join world leaders marking the centenary of the end of World War I.

"I think we're acting in a responsible and wise way."

He added: "At this time, this is the right step."

On Friday, Palestinian civil servants began receiving payments after months of sporadic salary disbursements in cash-strapped Gaza, with money delivered into the Palestinian enclave through Israel, reportedly in suitcases.

The Israeli-authorised money transfer appeared to be part of a deal that would see Hamas end months of often violent protests along the border in exchange for Israel easing its blockade of Gaza.

Border protests have been much calmer the last two Fridays.

The money influx was criticised by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, which saw it as undermining reconciliation efforts with rivals Hamas and its attempts to return to power in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu has also faced political pressure within Israel, including from opposition head Tzipi Livni, who called it the premier's "submission to Hamas," which would strengthen the Islamist movement.

Deadly clashes have accompanied the major protests along the Gaza border with Israel that began on March 30, generating fears of a new war between the Jewish state and the strip's militant rulers.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008.

At least 221 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, the majority shot during protests and clashes, since the protests began.

Others have died in tank fire or air strikes.

One Israeli soldier has been killed along the Gaza border in that time.

