WorldRemit money transfers to Ghana during the week of Mothers' Day increased by 12% last year, highlighting that Mother’s Day is a special time for the diaspora to show their love and appreciation for their mums.

The WorldRemit survey of customers sending money to Ghana revealed:

• When asked who they send money to, 60% of those who responded said they send money to their mums in Ghana.

• When asked when they last met their mother, 50% of those who responded said they haven’t seen them for at least 2 years.

• 99% of respondents who send money to their mothers celebrate Mother’s Day.

• 75% of those who celebrate Mother’s Day so do by sending their mom money.

• Of those respondents who send their mom money for Mother’s Day, 83% also give their mum a call and 49% also send her a gift.

Last year, the Ghanaian diaspora sent home over $3.8 billion, and Mother’s Day is an important time to connect with family by sending money home. To celebrate Mother’s Day this year, WorldRemit is offering new customers zero fees on their first transfer if they use the code MDAYWR when making payment.

WorldRemit’s app and website make sending money home as easy as sending an instant message. Ghanaians living in over 50 countries, including the USA, the UK and Germany, can send money in a few taps directly from their smartphones, without having to travel and pay expensive fees at a money transfer agent.

For recipients in Ghana, WorldRemit offers a variety of convenient ways to receive money, including mobile money, bank deposit, cash collection at over 2,400 locations across urban and rural areas of Ghana, and mobile airtime top-up.

Pardon Mujakachi, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at WorldRemit, comments: “Mother’s Day is an important time for the 850,000 Ghanaians living abroad to show their mums that they’re thinking of them.

“Our online money transfer service makes it easier to send money to your mom this Mother’s Day. Customers can make transfers at any time from anywhere with just a few taps on their smartphones. We also deliver notifications to you and your mom when the money has been sent and received to help you stay connected at every stage of the money transfer journey.”

For further information on sending money to Kenya with WorldRemit, click here.