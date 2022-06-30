NFTs Explained: Their ownership and their environmental impact

NFT ownership rights and usage

Non-fungible tokens share connections with the assets that are linked to them. However, it must be noted that even though NFTs represent the original asset on the blockchain, these tokens are separate entities from the content they contain.

Simply put, even though NFTs are a representation of an item on the blockchain, the ownership of these tokens does not translate to owning the copyright or intellectual property of that original work.

Take, for instance, if you acquire an NFT for the original copy of the popular movie series, "Game of Thrones", the NFT is yours. However, this does not imply that you can sell the merchandise of the movie or give others the right to make GOT movies.

Furthermore, for many investors, there is always confusion between the usage rights and the ownership of NFTs. This has resulted in a wrong perception that these tokens can guarantee the rights to capitalize from - or expand upon - established products.

However, there are certain exceptions. Depending on the agreement, there are instances when full commercial rights are granted to NFT owners, granting them full rights to monetize as they see fit. For this reason, it is imperative for investors to understand how these terms work.

In addition to this, the popularity of the creation, buying, and selling of NFTs has grown massively. There are several AI-driven systems, including NFT Profit, which can help investors make profits off NFT derivatives. The volatility of this new technology has so far had no influence on its acceptance.

How do NFTs affect the environment?

There is not much difference between the environmental challenges that NFTs and cryptocurrencies are confronted with.

It must be clearly stated that most NFTs are built on the Ethereum blockchain, which adopts the proof-of-work consensus to confirm the validity of new blocks of transactions. To achieve this, miners (those who are responsible for confirming transactions) must compete with one another to solve complex mathematical algorithms.

The first computer that solves the mathematical algorithm will gain the right to add a new block of transactions to the blockchain. This often comes with a high amount of power and effort. These miners are often rewarded with a new cryptocurrency.

As the complex mathematics gets more difficult, the cost of solving this proof-of-work also becomes higher. For this reason, miners are advised to invest more in power, which demands an even higher amount of energy from the power grid.

In fact, in some cases, the miners pool their resources together to find and create new blocks. What happens when the source of energy creates greenhouse gasses? That creates a potential environmental issue. Since NFTs are a natural subset of cryptocurrencies - even though they have their differences - the high demand for power is not favorable for the environment.

It is no exaggeration to affirm that NFTs are more likely to have a huge impact as cryptocurrencies continue to gain recognition

