Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

From far-right movements in the UK to anti-government protests in Bangladesh and from economic grievances in Kenya to solidarity-driven unrest in Lebanon, the common thread in these protests is the demand for better governance, transparency, and accountability.

These movements underscore the growing impatience and frustration among citizens worldwide with their respective governments' inability to address their concerns effectively.

As these protests continue, they will likely profoundly shape the political and social landscapes of their respective countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at some countries facing major unrest and the underlying causes fueling these movements.

1. Far-Right Protests in the UK

Pulse Nigeria

According to BBC, the far-right protest was fueled by disinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls spread across the UK.

In Liverpool, demonstrators hurled chairs, flares, and bricks at police, resulting in injuries to several officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merseyside Police reported severe disorder in the city centre, with significant clashes also occurring in Manchester.

Protesters in Hull vandalised a hotel housing migrants, injuring three officers and leading to four arrests.

The violence has spotlighted hard-right agitators with ties to football hooliganism, coinciding with a rise in anti-immigration sentiment in British politics.

In Belfast, tensions flared as fireworks were thrown during confrontations between an anti-Islam group and an anti-racism rally.

Leeds saw 150 people carrying English flags chanting inflammatory slogans while counter-protesters demanded their removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence, accusing "thugs" of exploiting national grief to "sow hatred."

He assured that perpetrators would "face the full force of the law" and reiterated government support for police actions to maintain public safety.

The disturbances, sparked by false social media rumours about the suspect Axel Rudakubana, mark the fourth day of unrest following the deadly knife attack in Southport. Muslim places of worship nationwide have since heightened security in response to the violence.

2. #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Protest in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Elsewhere, Nigeria continues to be a hotspot for civic activism, with the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests highlighting widespread discontent with President Bola Tinubu's government.

The protesters demand accountability, transparency, and significant reforms to tackle corruption, inflation in food commodities, the cost of living, and other economic mismanagement.

This movement has seen significant support from the youth and civil society groups, pushing for a change in how the country is governed.

President Tinubu addressed the nation on Sunday, August 4, but has been heavily criticised for not addressing the demands of aggrieved protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Protests against President William Ruto's finance bill in Kenya

Pulse Nigeria

Protests erupted across Kenya in June as citizens rallied against President William Ruto's proposed finance bill.

The bill, which aims to introduce new taxes and adjust existing ones, has faced widespread opposition, particularly from low and middle-income earners who fear the changes will exacerbate their financial burdens.

Civil society groups, labour unions, and opposition parties have organised demonstrations. They argue that the proposed taxes on essential goods and services, such as food, fuel, and mobile transactions, will disproportionately impact the poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters have taken to the streets in Nairobi and other major cities, waving placards and chanting slogans against the government's economic policies.

The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has been at the forefront of the protests, calling the bill "draconian" and urging the government to consider the plight of ordinary Kenyans.

He has warned that the proposed taxes could increase poverty and social unrest.

In response, President Ruto defended the bill, stating that additional revenue is necessary to fund critical infrastructure projects and social programs.

He has called for dialogue and urged citizens to understand the long-term benefits of the proposed changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As tensions continue to rise, the government must balance economic reforms with the urgent need to address citizens' concerns.

4. Anti-Government Protest Against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

Pulse Nigeria

In Bangladesh, anti-government protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have intensified.

The protesters accuse her administration of authoritarianism, corruption, and human rights abuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BBC, at least 90 people were killed in Bangladesh on Sunday, August 4, amid worsening clashes between police and anti-government protesters.

Economic issues such as inflation, unemployment, and inadequate public services have also fueled public anger.

The opposition parties and civil society groups demand free and fair elections, judicial independence, and greater political freedoms.

5. Venezuelan Protests

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela continues to be embroiled in political turmoil, with the 2024 protests marking another chapter in its prolonged crisis.

Citizens are protesting against the government of Nicolás Maduro, citing widespread corruption, human rights abuses, and a deteriorating economy.

The country's hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages, and crumbling infrastructure have left many desperate and angry.