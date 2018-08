news

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has been elected the new chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Togo.

Buhari on Tuesday replaced the Togolese president, Faure Gnassigbe who has been the chair for twelve months.

Buhari's election was announced at the end of the 53rd Ordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State in Togo.

A communique issued at the close of the summit said its aim "was to create conditions for sustainable peace and a secured environment in the common area of the two regions."