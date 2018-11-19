Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


North Korea defector soldier is general's son

It is very rare for the North's troops to defect at Panmunjom, a major tourist attraction and the only place on the frontier where forces from the two sides come face-to-face.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oh Chong Song made a dramatic dash over the border at Panmunjom last year under a hail of bullets from his former comrades play North Korea defector soldier is general's son (UNITED NATIONS COMMAND/AFP/File)

The North Korean soldier who defected to the South in a hail of bullets last year is a general's son but says most Northerners of his age have no loyalty to Kim Jong Un, according to a Japanese newspaper.

Oh Chong Song's dramatic dash across the border at the Panmunjom truce village in the Demilitarized Zone -- under fire from his comrades -- made global headlines last year, and saw him hospitalised with serious injuries.

It is very rare for the North's troops to defect at Panmunjom, a major tourist attraction and the only place on the frontier where forces from the two sides come face-to-face.

The 25-year-old Oh is the son of a major-general, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported, in what it said was the defector's first media interview.

But despite his privileged birth -- he described himself as "upper class" -- he felt no allegiance to the North's leadership.

Oh lay bleeding in a pile of leaves after he made it over the border, and was pulled to safety by South Korean soldiers play

Oh lay bleeding in a pile of leaves after he made it over the border, and was pulled to safety by South Korean soldiers

(UNITED NATIONS COMMAND/AFP/File)

"Inside the North, people, and especially the younger generation, are indifferent to each other, politics, and their leaders, and there is no sense of loyalty."

He was "indifferent" to the rule of Kim Jong Un, the third generation of the Kim family to lead the North, and had no interest in how his friends felt about it.

"Probably 80 percent of my generation is indifferent and has no loyalty," he was quoted as saying.

"It is natural to have no interest nor loyalty since the hereditary system is taken as a given, regardless of its inability to feed people."

Oh denied media reports in the South that he was wanted for murder in the North.

Panmunjom is the only place on the frontier where forces from the two sides come face-to-face play

Panmunjom is the only place on the frontier where forces from the two sides come face-to-face

(KOREA POOL/AFP/File)

After some unspecified trouble with friends, the Sankei said, he started drinking. On his way back to his post he broke through a checkpoint and, fearing execution, decided to keep going.

"I feared I could be executed if I went back so I crossed the border," he was quoted as saying, adding he had no regrets about defecting.

The newspaper said Japanese intelligence officials had confirmed Oh's identity.

A short clip posted by the Sankei Shimbun on its website shows him wearing a black jacket and a white top, speaking with a slight North Korean accent. His face is not revealed.

'Heavy punishment'

Panmunjom is the only place on the frontier where forces from the two sides come face-to-face play

Panmunjom is the only place on the frontier where forces from the two sides come face-to-face

(AFP)

Seoul's unification ministry -- which handles inter-Korean affairs including the resettlement of defectors -- declined to comment on the interview and said it does not keep tabs on defectors after they are released from resettlement centres.

Lee Cook-jong, the South Korean doctor who treated Oh, told a radio interview last month that the defector had secured a job and bought a car, adding he had nearly lost his North Korean accent.

The geopolitical landscape around the Korean peninsula has shifted dramatically since last year when US President Donald Trump threatened to rain "fire and fury" on the nuclear-armed North Korea.

"I really felt that we were on the verge of war with the US," Oh was quoted as saying. "The tension (that I felt) trickled down from the top."

Now a rapid rapprochement has taken hold on the peninsula and troops in the border truce village where he defected are to be disarmed.

Oh said he understands the former comrades who shot him.

"If they didn't shoot they would face heavy punishment," he said. "So if I was them, I would have done the same."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce
Hong Kong democracy leaders plead not guilty in Umbrella Movement trial Hong Kong democracy leaders plead not guilty in Umbrella Movement trial
Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire Victims mourned as toll hits 77 in California wildfire
Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations
With murder rate rising, how do Venezuelans survive? With murder rate rising, how do Venezuelans survive?
US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico US Army unfurls miles of fencing along border with Mexico

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Korean Relations S. Korea rights body meets North's waitress 'defectors' in probe
Kim Yong-chol N. Korean leader's hawkish right-hand man
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
In China Seoul 'tricked' N. Korea waitresses into defecting
North Korean women face rampant sexual abuse by officials
In North Korea Defectors send bottles of food and facts to N. Korea
Escaped worker fears N. Korea stepping up forced labor
North Korea 'hiding missile bases', US researchers say
North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'
Beautiful Days Movie portrays North Korea refugee's past and hope

World

Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and Hodeida in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia and its allies to intervene on the government's side the following year
Top Huthi rebel calls for halt to attacks in Yemen
Wrestlers in Egypt are hopeful of one day achieving the fame enjoyed by professionals in the United States
Egyptian enthusiasts get American wrestling off the ground
Hector Beltran Leyva was a longtime Mexican drug cartel
Mexican ex-cartel boss Beltran Leyva dies in prison
The Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons in The Hague faces difficult talks over a new investigative team that will start work next year to apportion blame for attacks in Syria
Big powers set to clash at chemical weapons watchdog
X
Advertisement