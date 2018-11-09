Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Norway freezes defence export licences to Saudi

Norway said Friday it was freezing all defence material export licences to Saudi Arabia over recent developments in the country and the war in Yemen.

  • Published:
Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide, pictured March 2017, announced that Norway would not grant any new licenses "for exports of defence-related products or dual-use items for military use to Saudi Arabia" play

Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide, pictured March 2017, announced that Norway would not grant any new licenses "for exports of defence-related products or dual-use items for military use to Saudi Arabia"

(AFP/File)

Norway said Friday it was freezing all defence material export licences to Saudi Arabia over recent developments in the country and the war in Yemen.

The announcement came amid international outrage over Riyadh's killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October, though Norway did not mention the murder specifically.

"We have decided that, in the current situation, no new licences are to be granted for exports of defence-related products or dual-use items for military use to Saudi Arabia," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement.

"The decision was taken after an overall assessment of recent developments in Saudi Arabia and the region, and the unpredictable situation in Yemen," the foreign ministry said.

Norway sold defence material worth more than 41 million kroner ($4.86 million, 4.29 million euros) to Riyadh last year, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

The Scandinavian country has never allowed exports of arms or ammunition to Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

It said it had no indication that Norwegian defence-related products were being used in Yemen, and stressed its decision was "precautionary".

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government there against Shiite Huthi rebels who are backed by Riyadh's arch enemy Iran.

The coalition has been waging an aerial bombing campaign in Yemen aimed at pushing the Huthis back, but the rebels still hold the key port city of Hodeida and the capital Sanaa.

Pro-government forces are currently pushing deeper into Hodeida amid fierce fighting.

Nearly 10,000 Yemenis have been killed in the conflict since 2015, according to the World Health Organization. Human rights groups say the real death toll may be five times higher.

Several aid organisations and opposition parties have recently demanded that Norway halt its defence material exports to Saudi Arabia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Carlsen v Caruana chess crown duel begins in London
Politics Finland and Norway are telling airline pilots to be ready to fly without GPS, and some think Russia is up to something
Tech People in Spain will soon have the longest lifespans of anyone in the world — here are their secrets
Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, GS, DIS, DBX)
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, DIA, QQQ, GS, DIS, DBX)
Politics The US military's top officer says Russia and China present different challenges — but they both can rival US power
Lifestyle 22 photos of Prince Charles doing commoner things that will make you chuckle
Sports An American finally has a shot at winning the World Chess Championship for the first time since Bobby Fischer in 1972

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
X
Advertisement