Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


One man's tireless search for brother in California fires

His mouth agape and his hands on his head in disbelief, Jhonathan Clark walks through the charred rubble that was once his home in the California town of Paradise, virtually destroyed by wildfires.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by the Camp Fire, in Paradise -- his brother is among the missing play

Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by the Camp Fire, in Paradise -- his brother is among the missing

(AFP)

His mouth agape and his hands on his head in disbelief, Jhonathan Clark walks through the charred rubble that was once his home in the California town of Paradise, virtually destroyed by wildfires.

It was the first time that Clark was able to survey the devastation himself -- the Camp Fire erupted a week ago, torching a wide swathe of the northern part of the state and leaving at least 63 people dead.

More than 600 are still unaccounted for. Clark's brother Maurice, his sister-in-law and their six-year-old son are in that group.

"This isn't like Maurice just disappearing off the face of the earth and not letting anyone know," Clark, who is 19, told AFP.

Relatives of those classified as missing have been asked to provide DNA samples to help with identifying the remains recovered, which are burnt beyond recognition.

But Clark cannot even do that. He and Maurice are adopted.

In the ashes of the home where they grew up, Clark was hoping to find a sign -- anything that would indicate that his brother was alive.

The Camp Fire has effectively wiped Paradise, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, off the map play

The Camp Fire has effectively wiped Paradise, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, off the map

(AFP)

"We'll do whatever we can to find him dead or alive because that's what Clarks do -- we look after each other," he said, while admitting: "My dad is starting to lose hope a little bit."

Clark and his girlfriend have a four-month-old daughter. They are lucky to be alive. The flames effectively wiped Paradise, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, off the map.

It is believed the victims were unable to flee the fast-moving blaze or were trapped in their cars as they attempted to escape the inferno.

Getting back on his feet

Jhonathan Clark still has no news of his brother Maurice -- he still hopes against hope that he will be found alive play

Jhonathan Clark still has no news of his brother Maurice -- he still hopes against hope that he will be found alive

(AFP)

Maurice -- who is tall, black and in his early 20s -- was just starting to get his life back on track, his brother recounts.

Moe, as his friends and family call him, had done time in prison -- more than once -- and was living in homeless shelters before coming home to Paradise, where he moved back in with his family.

He started working for his brother, who has a job in landscaping -- tree removal and weed clearing.

"He showed me how to work like a man," Clark says of his brother, fighting to hold back tears, though his reddened eyes gave him away.

The last time the siblings spoke was a week before the fire, but Clark says neighbors have told him that they saw Maurice on the day the blaze erupted in a shop in one of the hardest-hit areas.

There is little left of what was once Jhonathan Clark's family home in Paradise play

There is little left of what was once Jhonathan Clark's family home in Paradise

(AFP)

Others said they saw Maurice afterwards in Yuba, a neighboring city, but that information turned out to be false.

Despite the emotional ups and downs, and the fading likelihood of good news, Clark is trying not to lose hope.

"I'm still going to keep on looking and hope for the best," he says. "I just hate to think that he's one of the fatalities."

But so far, the silence is deafening.

'Cowboy without a horse'

Jhonathan Clark stands in front of his dead horse, which he covered with a tarp play

Jhonathan Clark stands in front of his dead horse, which he covered with a tarp

(AFP)

The first thing that Clark found on the family property was his dead horse Jadis, which he was unable to save when he and his relatives evacuated.

"Hope you went quick. That's all I can say. I hope you went quick," says Clark of the mare. He now calls himself a "cowboy without a horse."

The remains of the home sketch a faint outline of a happier past: the charred ruins of the stove and the washer/dryer. The iron frame of his parents' bed and a desk are still standing.

"My god, there are no words," he said. "It's hard to see everything that you've grown up around gone in a matter of just hours. The whole entire town got swept through in no time at all."

Clark uses his cowboy boot to break a window pane: it was one of the only things left of his bedroom. Looking at a pile of ashes, he says he believes they were his books. His mother home-schooled him and his brother.

Some tools are strewn on the ground of what was a garage. There is also a metal skeleton of a tractor -- the family had bought it just three days before the blaze.

A burned-out car also remains -- it's a 1975 Mustang that Clark's father, a 74-year-old retired mechanic, always planned to restore. It was one of those projects that was on the to-do list for years. Now, it's too late.

Jhonathan Clark's father was planning to restore an old car -- but it was ruined in the blaze play

Jhonathan Clark's father was planning to restore an old car -- but it was ruined in the blaze

(AFP)

After working with trees for a few years, Clark knew enough to try to prepare the family home for the flames, but the pine trees went up quickly.

"With the fire this hot and that came through this quick, there was just no chance," he said.

On the day of the fire, he warned his girlfriend's family, who lived next door, and other neighbors to flee as soon as possible.

But he knows that many stayed behind and died. And he knows that his brother may be one of those who did not make it out.

Clark was evacuated to nearby Chico.

He says he will one day rebuild his home and help his neighbors, but for now, his only concern is getting some news about his loved ones -- and offering Jadis a final burial. He uses a tarp from a boat to cover the mare.

"She was a good horse -- stubborn, but good," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Cold welcome at US-Mexico border for 2,000 caravan migrants Cold welcome at US-Mexico border for 2,000 caravan migrants
Trump opens door to trade deal with China soon Trump opens door to trade deal with China soon
Airbnb says quarterly revenue topped $1 bn Airbnb says quarterly revenue topped $1 bn
Bulgaria's nationalist vice premier resigns after outcry Bulgaria's nationalist vice premier resigns after outcry
Madagascar police call for calm ahead of election result Madagascar police call for calm ahead of election result
France, Germany 'jumping the gun' on EU army: Dutch PM France, Germany 'jumping the gun' on EU army: Dutch PM

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Politics Newt Gingrich claims a 'green wave' of liberal 'dark money' is electing a slew of Democrats to California House seats but the numbers tell a different story
Tech The most valuable startup based in each of the 50 United States
Politics The 10 biggest charitable donations in the past decade
Tech This media veteran's 41-slide presentation shows the most important tech and media trends you need to know about in 2019
Lifestyle The most boring place to live in every state
Finance From 'Joisey' to Boise: Why I left the New York City metro area for Idaho, the fastest-growing state in the US
Lifestyle Elon Musk told Tesla employees they should be making 7,000 Model 3s per week by November 28: Report (TSLA)
Finance California's biggest utility provider spikes after regulator eases fears of bankruptcy following deadly wildfire (PCG)
Lifestyle 13 places to visit in January for every type of traveler

World

Britain has struggled through a painful decade of austerity that began in the wake of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis
UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty
The exact nature of the charges against Assange was not immediately known
Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom
Junior health minister and eurosceptic Stephen Barclay, pictured November 2017, has been appointed the new Brexit Secretary, becoming the third person to hold the job after his two predecessors quit in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's approach
Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary
Map of the Gaza Strip and southern Israel as of November 12-13, 2018, locating main areas hit by Israeli army air raids and Palestinian mortars and rockets
Latest Gaza flareup: what does it mean?
X
Advertisement