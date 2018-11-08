Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Outgoing US commander urges Seoul, Washington to protect pact

The US played a key role in defending the South after the North invaded in 1950, triggering the Korean War, and even now stations 28,500 troops in the country, a treaty ally, to protect it from its neighbour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US General Vincent Brooks, who took up his post in April 2016, described his time in South Korea as 'a rollercoaster ride' play Outgoing US commander urges Seoul, Washington to protect pact (AFP)

The outgoing commander of US forces in South Korea on Thursday urged Seoul and Washington to maintain their alliance as differences mount in their approach to the nuclear-armed North.

The US played a key role in defending the South after the North invaded in 1950, triggering the Korean War, and even now stations 28,500 troops in the country, a treaty ally, to protect it from its neighbour.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded personal insults and threats of war last year, only for fears of conflict to be replaced by a rapid diplomatic rapprochement.

But as progress has slowed in recent months there has been a growing uneasiness between the allies, with the US firm on sanctions against Pyongyang while Seoul is seeking to relax measures on its neighbour.

This week the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US would need to make "some changes to the military posture on the peninsula" over time if talks with Pyongyang progress play

This week the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US would need to make "some changes to the military posture on the peninsula" over time if talks with Pyongyang progress

(AFP)

"In this place we have never succeeded by going alone," General Vincent Brooks said in his last act as the commander of US Forces Korea, the UN Command and the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.

"Our fears and our concerns should rise if we become inclined to go our own way."

On the campaign trail US President Donald Trump raised doubts about the continued presence of US troops in South Korea.

This week the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US would need to make "some changes to the military posture on the peninsula" over time if talks with Pyongyang progress.

Incoming commander General Robert B. Abrams has vowed to continue Washington's 'ironclad relationship' with Seoul play

Incoming commander General Robert B. Abrams has vowed to continue Washington's 'ironclad relationship' with Seoul

(AFP)

Over the 65 years of the alliance, Brooks told a change-of-command ceremony at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, "we grew stronger under the tests and strains that confronted us, contrary to the predictions of cracks and fissures".

"Let this be a lesson to all in the alliance," he added.

Brooks, who took up his post in April 2016, has described his time in the South as "a rollercoaster ride".

He previously said he was given no prior indication that Trump, after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June, would announce the cancellation of "very provocative" and expensive joint military drills with the South.

On the campaign trail US President Donald Trump raised doubts about the continued presence of US troops in South Korea play

On the campaign trail US President Donald Trump raised doubts about the continued presence of US troops in South Korea

(AFP)

The allies have since suspended most of their major joint exercises, including the Ulchi Freedom Guardian in August and the Vigilant Ace air force training initially slated for next month.

His successor General Robert B. Abrams told his Senate confirmation hearing there "was certainly a degradation in the readiness of the force, for the combined forces" as a result of the pause in drills.

At Thursday's ceremony Abrams -- whose father was a former Army Chief of Staff for whom the M1 Abrams tank is named -- vowed to continue Washington's "ironclad relationship" with Seoul.

The military would maintain its capability so "we cannot only deter but defeat external threats if we are called to do so", he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

N. Korea warns of returning to nuclear policy
South Korea president says North's Kim to visit Seoul 'soon'
South Korea, US resume suspended joint marine drills
Denuclearisation Pompeo says Kim 'ready' to invite inspectors to nuclear site
Kim Jong Un Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
Pompeo US Secretary of State heads back to North Korea with historic deal in play
Mike Pompeo US Secretary eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
North Korea slams US for 'evil' sanctions push
Moon Jae-in Moon seeks to break nuclear deadlock at Pyongyang summit
Moon Jae-in South Korean President's nuclear diplomacy a 'dangerous gamble': analysts

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement