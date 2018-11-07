Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pakistan blasphemy Christian still in jail one week on

Ultra-conservative Islamists blockaded major cities to demand her immediate execution, in a three-day stand-off that ended when Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration agreed to allow a review of the Supreme Court's ruling.

  • Published:
Thousands of Islamists poured onto the streets in protest after Supreme Court judges overturned Asia Bibi's conviction play Pakistan blasphemy Christian still in jail one week on (AFP/File)

One week after the country's highest court ordered her release, a Pakistani Christian who has spent eight years on death row for blasphemy was still in prison Wednesday, with no immediate prospect of freedom.

Thousands of Islamists poured onto the streets in protest after Supreme Court judges overturned Asia Bibi's conviction, in a case that has laid bare the divisions between traditionalists and modernisers in the devoutly Muslim nation.

Ultra-conservative Islamists blockaded major cities to demand her immediate execution, in a three-day stand-off that ended when Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration agreed to allow a review of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Critics blasted the climbdown -- which came just days after Khan vowed to confront the protesters -- as another capitulation to religious conservatives.

The deal has left Bibi in legal limbo -- and languishing in jail for a crime of which she has been acquitted.

"Asia Bibi is in Multan jail and has not been released yet. We have not received orders to release her so far," Zawar Hussain Warraich, minister for prisons in Punjab province, told AFP.

"Normally we receive orders in two days after court judgement and if relatives and lawyers of a prisoner are very active, they can bring it even within a day, but as far as Asia Bibi is concerned, it has not happened yet," Warraich added.

"Supreme Court should issue a directive to send us her release orders. We will release her as soon as we get it."

He denied reports that extra security had been laid on for Bibi, saying "she is already well protected by the jail staff".

An appeal has been filed with the court against Bibi's release and the party that headed the protests demanding her execution, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, has warned its hardliners were prepared to take to the streets again.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unsubstantiated allegations of insulting Islam can result in death at the hands of mobs.

The case stems from an incident in 2009 when Bibi was asked to fetch water while out working in the fields. Muslim women labourers objected, saying that as a non-Muslim, she should not touch the water bowl, and reportedly a fight erupted.

A local imam then claimed Bibi insulted the Prophet Mohammed -- a charge she has consistently denied.

Bibi's husband Ashiq Masih has appealed for Britain or the United States to grant the family asylum, while her lawyer has fled to the Netherlands.

Masih said the delay in releasing his wife, a mother of five, was adding to the family's agony.

"The daughters are weeping. They still haven't seen their mother. The family is totally shattered," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Blasphemy lawyer made to leave Pakistan 'against my wishes'
Life in the shadows: Pakistani Christians fear arrest in Thailand
Husband of Pakistan blasphemy case woman pleads for asylum
Husband of Pakistan blasphemy case woman pleads for asylum
Husband of Pakistan blasphemy case woman calls for her protection
Pakistan PM praised for stand against hardliners, as blasphemy protests persist
Pakistani Christian woman in limbo despite acquittal by top court
Asia Bibi: the Pakistani Christian acquitted of blasphemy
'Justice has been done': Pakistan's Christians laud acquittal of blasphemy accused
Pakistan overturns Christian woman's blasphemy death sentence

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on June 24, 2018
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
X
Advertisement