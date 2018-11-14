Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Palestinian killed by Israeli fire: Gaza ministry

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the border area of the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the enclave's health ministry and a security source said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Palestinian protestor throws a stone towards Israeli forces near the maritime border with Israel in the northern Gaza Strip, during a demonstration calling for the end of the Israeli blockade on September 10, 2018 play

A Palestinian protestor throws a stone towards Israeli forces near the maritime border with Israel in the northern Gaza Strip, during a demonstration calling for the end of the Israeli blockade on September 10, 2018

(AFP/File)

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the border area of the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the enclave's health ministry and a security source said.

The man killed was identified as Nawaf al-Aatar, 20, and a Gazan security source said he was fishing at the time near the border fence.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said "troops recognised a number of suspects who approached the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip".

"When one of the suspects approached the security fence, (Israeli) troops fired toward him in accordance with the standard operation procedures," she said.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza reached a ceasefire deal on Tuesday to end the worst escalation between them since a 2014 war.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

UK's May defends Brexit deal before critical allies and cabinet UK's May defends Brexit deal before critical allies and cabinet
Bangladesh confident Rohingya will be returned Bangladesh confident Rohingya will be returned
UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea UN lifts sanctions on Eritrea
Italy's Salvini meets rescued migrants, promises 'welcome' Italy's Salvini meets rescued migrants, promises 'welcome'
First slowdown since 2015 brings angst for German economy First slowdown since 2015 brings angst for German economy
Pence takes Suu Kyi to task over Myanmar treatment of Rohingya Pence takes Suu Kyi to task over Myanmar treatment of Rohingya

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Israel's Hawkish defense minister resigns and calls for early elections
Israel defence minister says resigning after Gaza ceasefire
Politics The rocket battle between Israel and Hamas is risking a major war — here's what the fighting looks like
Politics Israel and Hamas' massive overnight rocket battle threatens to become a major war
Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza
Tensions ease in Gaza, allowing money and fuel to roll in
Qatari cash reaches Gaza in campaign to ease tensions
Gaza fisherman killed at sea by Egyptian fire: union
Brazil's Bolsonaro hesitates over proposed Jerusalem embassy move

World

Sri Lanka security forces are being deployed in large numbers ahead of the pivotal paraliamentary session
Sri Lanka parliament to meet in showdown between rival PMs
Boyband BTS are known for their boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves
BTS management apologise for nuclear blast T-shirt after Japan row
A majority of Sri Lanka's parliament supported a no-confidence motion against former president and currently appointed prime minister, Mahinda Rajapakse (C)
Sri Lanka parliament sacks Rajapakse, leaving power vacuum
Navalny had just finished a month-long sentence in September for organising anti-Kremlin protests when he was immediately re-arrested
Russian opposition chief Navalny goes to EU after ban
X
Advertisement