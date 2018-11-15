Paris Mayor mulls plan to pedestrianise historic centre

news

The Mayor of Paris wants to pedestrianise the historic centre of the French capital, a member of her team has told AFP, an area encompassing famous landmarks like the Louvre museum and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The project would see traffic heavily restricted in Paris's first four arrondissements, or districts, in the centre of the city and electric shuttles installed, according to the source close to Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The plan would be part of Hidalgo's "next term", the source said Wednesday, explaining it could be implemented after "in-depth studies, in consultation" with all parties.

A proposal along these lines will be presented at the next municipal council meeting in each of the four districts.

However, Hidalgo first wants to expand a car-free scheme known in French as "Paris respire" -- or "Paris breathes" -- which sees certain districts pedestrianised on the first Sunday of each month. She hopes it can be extended to every Sunday by 2019.

Her team member's comments come days after a court ruled in favour of a car-free promenade by the river Seine following a legal challenge.

Hidalgo, who became mayor in 2014, has not yet formally indicated whether she will stand for re-election in 2020.