Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pence pulls U-turn, will stay overnight in Papua New Guinea

In a last-minute U-turn, US Vice President Mike Pence will spend the night in Papua New Guinea where he is attending a regional summit, changing plans to fly in and out of Australia which had led to complaints of a lack of committment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Vice President Mike Pence watches a traditional performance after arriving in Papua New Guinea play

US Vice President Mike Pence watches a traditional performance after arriving in Papua New Guinea

(AFP)

In a last-minute U-turn, US Vice President Mike Pence will spend the night in Papua New Guinea where he is attending a regional summit, changing plans to fly in and out of Australia which had led to complaints of a lack of committment.

Pence had originally been due to shuttle to the APEC talks from the northern Australian city of Cairns rather than stay overnight in Port Moresby, which is hosting the gathering for the first time.

But the White House confirmed that Pence would instead spend the night in the Pacific island nation, shrugging off its reputation for violence and petty crime.

"Staying in PNG is better for the schedule and the office was able to make it work, from a logistical and security standpoint," a senior administration official told AFP.

The port city is effectively on lockdown with a heavy police presence and warships from the US, Australia and New Zealand patrolling offshore.

Due to security and a dearth of hotel rooms, most journalists and delegates are billetted on two hulking cruise ships moored in the harbour with ultra-tight security access.

Although the threat posed by terrorism in Papua New Guinea is considered minimal, the Melanesian country has developed a reputation for lawlessness.

Feared street gangs known as "raskols" have made carjackings common and the country has among the highest rates of rape and domestic violence in the world.

Pence's decision to stay in Papua New Guinea now puts him in the same boat as China's President Xi Jinping, whose delegation has locked down the Stanley Hotel where Chinese lanterns abound and a pagoda has been constructed in his honour.

Some of the leaders are thought to be staying at the Airways hotel -- "one of the world's most unique airport hotels", according to its website.

Hotel guests describe security arrangements at the Airways as "immense" even without the APEC summit, complete with shotgun-toting guards at the gates.

"But that is nothing compared with what we see now," a resident said on Saturday, citing snipers on the roof, parts of the hotel sealed off, road blocks and special clearance required for cars.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Khashoggi murder: What we know about Saudi suspects Khashoggi murder: What we know about Saudi suspects
Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia
Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after disappearance: navy Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after disappearance: navy
Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed borders Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed borders
UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty
Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Finance APEC host Papua New Guinea doesn't need cheap cash and hollow promises, it needs a genuine solution
Politics Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese prime minister to visit Darwin, Australia since the city was bombed during World War II
Lifestyle 10 dog breeds that may make great emotional support animals
Trump to raise North Korea sanctions with Chinese leader, Pence says
APO The African Energy Chamber Applauds Angola’s Move To Join The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)
Pence says Trump-Kim meeting likely in New Year, won't accept broken promises
Tech 15 fascinating things on Earth you had no idea existed
APO Africa Investment Forum 2018: a new bold vision tilts capital flows into Africa
'Substantial progress' made on massive China trade deal that excludes US

World

Many Central American migrants who have traveled up to northern Mexico have been met with protests by some residents
Migrant caravan faces cold welcome, few options at US-Mexico border
President Donald Trump says he has written out answers to questions from the Russia collusion probe of Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Trump says he has written answers to Russia probe questions
Vendors selling merchandise in Accra's Independence Square, part of the waterfront area earmarked for development
Accra waterfront development leaves artists fearful
With medicine prices soaring, Alice Chenyika, 50, drinks herbal tea to control her blood pressure
Lives at risk as drug prices soar in crisis-hit Zimbabwe
X
Advertisement