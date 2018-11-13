Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Pence says US wants 'model' trade deal with Japan

Speaking after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he reiterated Washington's position that US businesses have faced unfair obstacles in Japan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Vice President Mike Pence and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to negotiate a bilateral trade pact play Pence says US wants 'model' trade deal with Japan (POOL/AFP)

Japan and the United States will negotiate a bilateral trade agreement that will serve as a "model" for other countries, US Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday in Tokyo.

Speaking after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he reiterated Washington's position that US businesses have faced unfair obstacles in Japan.

"The United States has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long. American products and services too often face barriers to compete fairly in Japanese markets," he said, standing alongside Abe.

"The best opportunity for free, fair and reciprocal trade will come in a bilateral trade agreement."

Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed in September to negotiate a trade pact, easing fears that Japan could be next in line in the White House's tariff offensive.

"When completed we're confident that this agreement will establish terms on goods and services," Pence said.

"The coming US-Japan trade agreement will be a model for the Indo-Pacific."

The United States and Japan, the world's first and third largest economies, together make up about 30 percent of global GDP and have long had trade ties that are both fractious and interconnected.

Under Trump's predecessor, both countries were part of the broad deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was intended to serve as a bulwark against growing Chinese influence.

But Trump withdrew from the multilateral trade agreement shortly after taking office, and has been vocal about his preference for bilateral deals negotiated on terms more favourable for Washington.

Abe had hoped to see Washington return to the TPP, but agreed to the negotiations -- expected to begin in January -- as Trump upped the ante against other trading partners.

Pence was in Tokyo on a brief stop before attending several regional summits, including the ASEAN meeting in Singapore and APEC talks in Papua New Guinea.

Trump's decision to skip the meetings has raised eyebrows in some quarters, and prompted questions about Washington's commitment to the region, where China is increasingly influential.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award 'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award
Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips
US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran
Still alive in Paradise after fire, but then what? Still alive in Paradise after fire, but then what?
Brazil meat magnate accused of bribery ordered released from jail Brazil meat magnate accused of bribery ordered released from jail
El Chapo's US drug trial set for opening statements El Chapo's US drug trial set for opening statements

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Mike Pompeo US Secretary eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic rollercoaster
In US Stock markets spooked by US inflation figures
Economy Stock markets tumble as US inflation spikes
Trump After US veto, UN assembly to vote on Jerusalem resolution
Rex Tillerson US 'a long way' from negotiations with N.Korea
Pompeo US Secretary of State heads back to North Korea with historic deal in play
Donald Trump US president open to talks between US and N. Korea
Mike Pence Secret US, N. Korea meeting planned, then scrapped
Call for open markets as world leaders gather in Singapore

World

Cathay Pacific said passenger details including passport numbers, dates of birth and credit card details were accessed in the hack
Cathay says 'most intense' period of data breach lasted months
The Kaombo Norte has been anchored off the northern coast of Angola for three months and has recently begun to pump up crude oil from the depths below
Angola bets on largest-ever offshore oil investment
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 12, 2018 shows a photo taken on October 29, 2018 of Mohammed Hamroush, a 29-year-old member of the Syrian civil defence (also known as the "White Helmets") holding his smartphone as he poses for a picture in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Zardana in the rebel-held northern countryside of Idlib, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Josael Romero, a Salvadorian member of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, standing for a portrait with his cellphone and solar panel charger, before he catches a ride with one of the lasts groups of migrants -mostly Hondurans- taking part in a caravan to the US, at the highway on their way to Mexico City, in Puebla, Puebla state, Mexico, a photo taken on October 25, 2018 of Italian cattle breeder Pier Domenico Dotta posing with his smartphone to check the cattle stall register app in his farm in Villafalletto, near Turin, northwestern Italy, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 Cesar Olmos, a 47- year-old house painter, standing with his smartphone for a portrait, as he works in downtown Quito, a photo taken on November 8, 2018 of Nigerian refugee Aicha Younoussa posing with a smartphone in front of her tent in Bol, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 of Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric, Sayed Mohammed al-Talqani, posing for a picture with his mobile phone at a mosque in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf, a photo taken on November 6, 2018 of Dina Rasolofo, married, three children, being photographed with her smartphone in Antananarivo, a photo taken on November 7, 2018 of live streamer Qiao Xi, 21 posing for a photo with her smartphone at her agency studio Redu Media in Beijing, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Guatemalan migrant, Maria Pineda, 18, heading in a caravan to the US, posing for a portrait holding her smartphone near a temporary shelter, set up at a sports complex in Mexico City.
Fighting wars and disease, smartphones on the frontlines
Seoul and Korea analysts have played down a CSIS report which asserted that Pyongyang is operating undeclared missile bases
North Korea 'hiding missile bases', US researchers say
X
Advertisement