Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

7 Filipinos, 5 other expats kidnapped from Swiss ship in Nigeria


In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss ship

Pirates boarded the ship and abducted the crew around 45 nautical miles south west of Bonny Island.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 others from Swiss ship Nigeria play

Vessel belonging to Massoel Shipping (image used for illustrative purpose)

(Massoel Shipping)

Pirates attacked MV Glarus, a Swiss merchant vessel travelling Nigerian waters between Lagos and Port Harcourt, and abducted 12 crew members on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

According to Massoel Shipping, the ship's operator, pirates boarded the ship and abducted the crew around 45 nautical miles south west of Bonny Island.

"It is understood the pirate gang boarded the Glarus by means of long ladders and cut the razor wire on deck to gain access to the vessel and eventually the bridge.

"Having destroyed much of the vessel's communications equipment, the criminal gang departed, taking 12 of the 19 crew complement as hostage.

"The company is working with the authorities and specialists to secure the speedy and safe release of those being held," Massoel's statement read.

While Massoel Shipping refused to reveal the nationality of the abducted victims, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has diclosed that seven of them are from the Philippines while the other five are nationalities of Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia and Bosnia.

In a statement signed by the agency's Head, Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department, Sunday Umoren, on Sunday, September 23, the victims are still missing.

Kidnapping foreigners for ransom in Nigeria is commonplace especially in the Niger Delta region and officials expect that a ransom demand will be made soon.

Massoel hires team to secure abducted crew's freedom

According to the Slovenian foreign ministry, Massoel has engaged a team to secure the release of the 12 kidnap victims.

In a brief statement on Monday, September 24, the ministry said, "Massoel Shipping has engaged a professionally qualified team authorised to handle the matter."

Croatia's foreign ministry also told SeeNews that it is in constant contact with the crisis management of the Swiss foreign ministry and Massoel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

United Nations: Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
Trump: Back at UN, US President to herald upturn with North Korea Trump Back at UN, US President to herald upturn with North Korea
Buhari: Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill
Pope Francis: Pontiff honours Holocaust victims in Lithuania Pope Francis Pontiff honours Holocaust victims in Lithuania
Switzerland: Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for 'burqa ban' Switzerland Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for 'burqa ban'
Russia: Military says 'misled' by Israel in plane downing over Syria Russia Military says 'misled' by Israel in plane downing over Syria

Recommended Videos

Tanzania: Speaker of Parliament bans fake nails, eyelashes in parliament Tanzania Speaker of Parliament bans fake nails, eyelashes in parliament
Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students



Top Articles

1 In Tunisia 4 killed in torrential rainsbullet
2 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
3 Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonnybullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel...bullet
6 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill...bullet
7 Islamic State IS group claims Iran parade attack: propaganda...bullet
8 Panama Country says it will revoke flag from migrant...bullet
9 In Japan Space robots start asteroid surveybullet
10 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird...bullet

Related Articles

Switzerland Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for 'burqa ban'
Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonny
In Switzerland 20,000 march for wage equality
In Italy Court convicts 2 in Nigeria oil corruption case
Sergei Skripal Dutch 'expelled 2 Russian spies over Novichok lab plot'
In Brazil IWC passes project to protect whales
In United States IWC vote backs new quotas for aboriginal whale hunts
Asthildur 'Our mortgage doubled': The Iceland families bearing cost of crash

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump "very much likes" his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping but said he would press policies that "the American workers deserve"
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State on China trade war: 'We are going to win'
The existing US-Mexico border fence near downtown El Paso, Texas, is being replaced under President Donald Trump's border wall program
Manuel Lopez Mexico president-elect says will not fight with Trump
President Nicolas Maduro says the petro will begin working as a currency on October 1, 2018
In Venezuela Banks on cryptocurrency, but it remains 'non-transferable'
Over time Spam has become a part of South Korean food culture, with both young and old favouring the canned pink block
In South Korea Ashes of war to holiday gift: Spam Spam Spam
X
Advertisement