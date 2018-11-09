Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Poland isolated, divided on centenary of independence

Underscoring Poland's growing isolation in the bloc since the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party took office in 2015, no senior foreign delegations are expected to visit on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An independence day march organised by far-right and nationalist groups last year triggered international outrage play Poland isolated, divided on centenary of independence (AFP/File)

Poles mark a century of independence on Sunday in a deeply polarised country, isolated within the European Union, as a march organised by far-right groups in the capital Warsaw risks casting a shadow over celebrations.

Underscoring Poland's growing isolation in the bloc since the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party took office in 2015, no senior foreign delegations are expected to visit on Sunday.

Although the centenary ceremonies coincide with ones in Paris set to draw 60 world leaders for commemorations marking the end of World War I a century ago, analysts believe this is not the primary reason behind the snubs.

"The absence of foreign delegations is the result of the PiS's behaviour in Europe. Nobody wants to come here anymore," Stanislaw Mocek, a Warsaw-based political analyst, told AFP.

EU President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, is the exception.

He declined an invitation to the ceremonies in France to be in Warsaw amid speculation that he may run for Poland's presidency in 2020.

"I don't want there to be an impression that Poland is completely alone," said Tusk, a liberal whom powerful PiS party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski sees as his arch-rival.

Widely regarded as Poland's de facto powerbroker, Kaczynski has played a key role behind the scenes in shaping both domestic and foreign policy since the PiS took office.

The PiS government, meanwhile, has put Poland on a collision course with the EU by introducing a string of controversial judicial reforms that Brussels has warned pose a threat to judicial independence, the rule of law and ultimately to democracy.

Tusk on Monday also warned that PiS policies posed "the deadly serious risk" of a "Polexit", which would see Poland crash out of the EU despite the bloc's popularity among Poles and Kaczynski's many assurances that his party has no such designs.

Chaotic centenary

EU President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, has declined an invitation to the ceremonies in France to be in Warsaw amid speculation he may run for Poland's presidency in 2020 play

EU President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, has declined an invitation to the ceremonies in France to be in Warsaw amid speculation he may run for Poland's presidency in 2020

(AFP/File)

Chaos has engulfed hasty official preparations just days ahead of the centenary.

PiS-allied President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday called a last-minute official march in Warsaw, just hours after the capital's liberal mayor banned one planned by far-right groups for the occasion, deeming it unsafe and inappropriate.

Those groups, however, won an appeal against the ban in court on Thursday and have vowed to proceed regardless of the state march that Duda is due to lead at the same time along the same route.

An independence day march organised by far-right and nationalist groups last year triggered international outrage and condemnation after some of its participants shouted racist and anti-immigrant slogans and displayed banners with a similar message.

The annual independence day event was organised in part by the National Radical Camp (ONR), a group with roots stretching back to an anti-semitic pre-World War II movement.

The 2017 independence day event in Warsaw drew around 60,000 people, and organisers expect between 100,000 to 250,000 participants in 2018 play

The 2017 independence day event in Warsaw drew around 60,000 people, and organisers expect between 100,000 to 250,000 participants in 2018

(AFP/File)

The organisers have said they expect between 100,000 and 250,000 participants after last year's march drew around 60,000.

While many participants denied sympathy for extreme right groups, the event also drew representatives of far-right parties from Britain, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia.

Speaking to the foreign press corps on Thursday, Morawiecki vowed that authorities would provide a heavy security presence and act "decisively" against far-right symbols or actions displayed in public, something that is banned by law in Poland.

"There is a clear red line between patriotic behaviour and nationalistic or chauvinistic (behaviour), or neo-Nazis," he added.

'Most successful'

While robust economic growth coupled with the PiS government's generous social welfare measures and conservative stance have garnered it support, especially among more conservative voters, its judicial reforms have also sparked outrage among centrists and liberals, giving rise to a deeply polarised nation.

"The country is torn apart. We're talking about two separate Polands: one liberal, worried about the free market and civil freedoms, and the other, conservative, statist, wanting to control everything and everyone," Mocek told AFP, adding that "nobody in Poland is able to unite a simple majority of Poles under the same flag".

Local elections held last month, the first since the 2015 parliamentary election that handed the PiS an unprecedented parliamentary majority, saw it gain some ground in regional councils in rural areas but lose in all but six of 107 mayoral races nationwide.

"These are... two enemy tribes, fighting each other by all means," Mocek notes.

But Norman Davies, an Oxford historian and a renowned authority on Poland, insists that despite the recent turmoil "Poles have never had it so good".

Before 1918, Poland did not exist at all for 123 years, carved up between the Prussian, Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires.

"From all those countries (that regained independence in 1918), Poland has been the most successful... not only in economic terms, but also in terms of political stability, constitutional consensus and geopolitical security" within NATO, Davies said, speaking at a recent security conference in Warsaw.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign
History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations
Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot' Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot'
UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Warsaw mayor bans far-right march for Poland's centenary
World War I in numbers
The Communist International, a product of World War I
Czech PM questions UN migration pact
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
Protect Europe like Asterix's village, says Czech PM
European states decry 'illegitimate' east Ukraine separatist polls
Romania urged to heed rule of law before assuming EU presidency
Poland unlikely to adopt UN migration pact: PM
Ex-SS concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989
November 9: a fateful day in German history
X
Advertisement